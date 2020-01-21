There's not much to write about from Highland this week. The winter weather has slowed many of us down and we may not pick up speed for a while. I see solid ice everywhere I look outside. It is very slick and school has been canceled again for Tuesday. It hasn't warmed up enough to melt the ice and it is dangerous driving. I would not want to be driving a school bus on the ice. I went to St. Joe on Monday and I was very cautious until I got to Highway 36. My rock road and the blacktop road going to Highland is nothing but ice. Once I got to 36 highway I still drove much slower than I usually do. But, the semi-trucks were passing me like it was high noon on the 4th of July.
Several people have fallen on the ice, but no one was as seriously injured as Charles "Chuck" Hunsaker. He fell Monday morning and broke his hip. I don't know the extent of his injury or the treatment/surgery of his injury. He and I are the same age, and I pray his recovery won't be long.
John Paul Twombly had a hip replacement on the 8th and is getting along really well. The last time I saw him, he was walking and swinging his cane. I guess the cane is useless already. He said he feels so much better and he's been doing therapy so that helps immensely.
Brother Jere told me he slides down to the barn each morning to do chores. You might think we should just put ice-melt on the ice or break it up. But, it's very think, it's very cold, and it takes a great deal of effort to try to break up the ice. Around Paul and Scott's shops are wonderful ice-skating rinks. Sunday afternoon it was very cold, but the sun came out for a bit and the ice became slicker. It warmed up just enough to create a glaze on the ice. It's been a long while since we have had ice stay around so long. Usually, it melts in a couple of days, but this ice began 5 days ago and shows no sign of going away very soon. When it does, it will be muddy, muddy.
Judy Twombly, Mary Jane Smith, Jared and Katie Meng, Tori, Max, and Halie Breazile, and I celebrated a belated birthday with Deidra Breazile at noon on Monday. We gathered at Denny's and enjoyed the food and the fellowship. Little Halie is walking - no running - to keep up with her older sister and brother. She still babbles but somehow the other kids know what she's saying. Tori said her whole family watched the Chiefs football game on Sunday afternoon and cheered them on to victory. It was a great game to watch.
Many Highlanders and people in surrounding communities are really enjoying Kirkwood & Co. Restaurant. I have been there several times and each time it is busy serving lunch or dinner. If you stop in be sure to ask about the decor--the large posters of Highland and the nice tables. Co-owners of the restaurant put a lot of thought into its design.
I was sad to hear of the death of Rosy Keller Hinkle of Hiawatha. I was attending Highland High School at the same time as Rosy. Her brother Nick Keller and I were in the same class - BlueStreaks of 1961! Rosy was a year or two ahead of me, but in a small school, everyone knows everyone. Rosy always had a big smile and she loved to laugh. For the past several years, she had several health concerns which limited her ability to get out very much. My sympathy goes to her sons and other family members.
I stopped by to see Helen Girlmore last week and have a cup of coffee with her. I was on my way to WalMart, so I picked up a few groceries for her as well as for me. Helen's yard and sidewalk were solid ice, too. It's safer to stay in when you have a friend willing to get groceries for you.
Betty Lewis phoned me last week and told me she is moving to the Kansas City area to be closer to her children. She has looked at some townhouses which will be nice for her--no maintenance or yard work. We will miss her as one of our Bridge playing buddies, but we understand why she's moving. She has listed her home for sale, but it will be a while before she gets things moved and other things sold at auction.
Happy January birthdays to Kyle Koehler on the 22nd; David Saunders on the 23rd; Dick Tracy on the 29th; and Tate Smith on the 30th.
"Be thankful for what you have; you'll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don't have, you'll never ever have enough." ~~Author Unknown
