It's sweet corn time again! Paul brought me some sweet corn last Friday. It was yummy albeit a little underdeveloped. He said it should be ready to harvest and freeze by this weekend. Besides morel mushrooms, I really look forward to fresh sweet corn. Rocky Ruhnke has a de-silker and Paul has a handy-dandy machine that cuts the corn off the cob. The men do it all except bagging it. We usually shoot for 300 bags to divide among those who help. Sure tastes good in the winter--with lots of butter, of course.
Highland High School Bluestreak class of 1961--We should have celebrated our 60th year by now, but I could not get enough classmates to commit. So, let's plan on May 28, 2022 to gather. I'll get more information to you in a couple months, but pencil it in on your calendar for now. The classes of '81,'82, '83 & '84 recently celebrated together. We might try something similar. What do you think? My email is nktt@rainbowtel.net and my address is 302 North Kansas, Highland, KS 66035.
I don't know who did it, but "thank you" to whoever put the American flags on fence poles along Highway 36 over the July 4th weekend. It was wonderful seeing those displayed about every 5 miles. What a thoughtful patriotic idea!
Saturday evening we celebrated Westyn's 9th birthday at the home of Sherman and MaryJane. Westyn is the step-son of Jake Smith. Selena prepared the picnic meal which was enjoyed following a four-wheel adventure with the entire Smith family. Then, most everyone enjoyed cooling off in the swimming pool. I saw Sherman that evening for the first time since Father's Day. He had been hospitalized for 8 days with the Delta Virus. He has lost over 30 pounds and is still pretty weak. His lungs are a little better, but he uses oxygen when necessary. He will have another chest x-ray in two weeks. Good thing he's married to an RN--she will make sure he does what he needs to do.
Cheril McKay and I attended the Doniphan County Historical Society's July meeting on the 22nd at the Am. Legion Hall at White Cloud. a large crowd a enjoyed a pot-luck supper before the program about the Battle of Padonia, KS. Another guest, Annabelle Diebolt, spoke to us about the Kansas Society of the Children of the American Revolution. Diebolt is president of the organization and she supports Passageway's LTD. which supports homeless veterans. The Dp. County Historical Society's Annual Barbecue will be held at 6:00 p.m. August 26th at the Tennent-Baker House in Troy. A free-will donation will get you grilled hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad, dessert, and drink. Then, relax in your lawn chair to enjoy live music with Rustin and Marcola Smith.
I have finally gotten around to cleaning out my classroom at D-West Middle School. It is taking me longer than I anticipated because I want to go through every book and paper. I will miss teaching more than anything, but I can't expect to take a day off every week for chemo treatments and other doctor's appointments. I am doing well, but I'll be soooo happy to get a full head of hair again. Wigs are handy but not too comfortable.
Happy August 3rd birthday to Varga Gladhart! You've caught me, Varga!
