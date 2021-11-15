Plan now to attend the "Snowflake Festival" on Main Street at Highland on Friday, Nov. 26. It begins at 5:30 p.m. with the arrival of Santa and concludes at 7 p.m. Families will enjoy homemade soups, hot dogs, crafts, snacks, storytelling, and pictures with Santa. Stops include the library, the Senior Center, Degginger Park, and Kirkwook & Co. Restaurant. Santa's elves will be in Degginger Park to collect children's letters to Santa. Please bring a self-addressed envelope along with your letter to Santa.
Did you see the snowflakes we got Thursday morning? It wasn't much, but it was enough of a reminder that winter is not far off. I just we don't have a February like we had this year. I like snow but not ice and bitter temperatures. Let's hope all the crops are harvested before winter sets in for good.
If you are of the persuasion to pray, please add Tina Scott Halling to your prayer list. Several years ago, she had serious medical issues that involved her brain stem. Through lots of therapy and hard work, Tina was able to recover enough to drive and be somewhat independent again. Well, she is once again dealing with those same medical issues. She was hospitalized recently, but is now home, going to therapy, and being positive about her recovery. I am sure Tina would enjoy hearing from friends--her address is110 Waterford Way, Tallmadge, OH44278
I have received many "get well" and "thinking of you" cards since my falling accident. I enjoy "snail mail" and I thank everyone for their thoughtfulness. My wound has healed and I only have a small scar. I am walking a lot more carefully though.
I had a wonderful visit from Varga Gladhart last Wednesday. She came bearing gifts--as per Varga--and we visited and laughed all afternoon. She is a special friend from Highland Bluestreak days, so we like to reminisce, too. Thanks, Varga, for your friendship and thoughtfulness.
Last week I neglected to wish a Happy Birthday on November 11 to Beverly Twombly and John Paul Twombly. May you be blessed with many more.
Have a blessed week and remember to always be kind to one another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.