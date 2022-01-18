Friday night brought rain which turned to sleet which turned to snow. This was the forecast, so I wasn't surprised, but I was surprised with the amount of snow we got--more than predicted--my guess is around 4". It stayed cold Saturday and Sunday so none of it melted.
I had an appointment with my oncologist Friday morning, so I got home before the bad weather began. Due to COVID and the holidays, I had not seen the doctor for about 5 weeks. He was pleased with my blood work and said my tumor markers are going down. I'll have a scan on February 2, for a more accurate reading of my cancer. I have been feeling really well, so I hope that's an indication of the medication killing the cancer.
Our community was saddened to hear of Ben and Robyn Petrik' s 4-month-old daughter, Brigstyn, being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer located on the back side of her bladder. Brigstyn was admitted to Children's Mercy Hospital and will probably be there for quite a while. The family asked for our prayers and support in any way possible. We not only pray for precious Brigstyn, but also for Ben and Robyn, and all of the doctors and caretakers involved in her recovery. Howard and Mary Lou Huber are Brigstyn's paternal great-grandparents.
I know everyone thinks they have the best grandchildren in the world, but I really do. Saturday morning, Seth stopped by to scoop the snow off my sidewalks, then he said he was going after Chinese for he and Sandy's lunch. He asked if I'd like some for my lunch. Yes! Make mine orange chicken. When he got back, he helped me fix a broken shelf in my kitchen cabinet, and he took my trash to the dumpster. He apologized because he didn't have salt to melt the ice on my sidewalks. I told him that I'm kind of clumsy, so I'd just stay in. It makes for a long weekend when I don't get out, but it was for the best.
Brother Jere Tracy spent the last month in Arizona visiting his daughter's family. It has been too long since he had seen grandbaby Wyatt. Scott told Jere to stay in warm Arizona, because it's so cold here. But Jere was ready to be home and I'm sure his doggies were, too.
Son-in-law Sherman Smith had gall bladder surgery last week. His gall bladder had been aggravating him for some time, so I'm sure he was glad to get rid of it.
On the last Sunday of November, I asked our kids at church if they'd like to get a cow as their Christmas present. Can you hear the resounding, "No?" I then said, "How about a water buffalo?" Again, "Noooo!" When I explained to them about families in other parts of the world who use the cow to get milk for the family and they use the water buffalo like we use a tractor to plow their fields to plant food for their families. In previous years, we have done Samaritan's Purse (Christmas in a shoebox) but we weren't too pleased with their organization. So that Sunday we began donating money to Outreach International, a very reputable organization. By the last Saturday in December, the donations were enough to buy both a cow and a water buffalo to bless a family in need. Those two purchases cost four figures and I was so proud of our kids and their families.
The LitWit Book Club has chosen the book And Hell Followed With It for our next read. I looked up the book on Amazon and read some excerpts, and I found it very interesting. It's about the awful tornado that destroyed so much in and around Topeka, KS, in June of 1966. You may think it's as boring as a reference book, but it's not. It's very well-written and relates details I never knew about. You are welcome to attend the book club which meets on Wednesday evenings at 7:00 p.m. at the Senior Citizen's Center. I think the next meeting is February 15--I'll check for sure and let you know. I have Bible study and Library trustee meetings on Wednesday evenings, so I attend when I can.
I was a little worried at the beginning of the Chiefs/Steelers football game on Sunday evening. I thought the Chiefs were off their game, but after the Steelers scored first, the Chiefs turned up the heat. Right now, the score is Chiefs 42 and the Steelers 14 with eleven minutes to play. I don't know how many people the Chiefs' stadium holds, but it doesn't look like there is an empty seat available. Great game!
I hope you all are staying well and keeping warm. And I hope everyone is doing their part in helping to stop this awful COVD disease. Some say they won't get the vaccine because they don't know the long-term effects. Well, my parents didn't know the long-term effects of the polio vaccine, but we got the shot anyway. So many vaccines have saved countless lives--smallpox, malaria, measles, and many more diseases. If you won't get the shots, please wear a mask. If you're not a part of the solution, you're a part of the problem.
Have a blessed week and remember you are free to be anything you want to be. You'll never be wrong if you choose to be KIND.
