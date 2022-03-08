I learned last week of the tragic death of Bill Foster. He had an accident while doing chores. My sympathy is with Bill's family, his friends, and his church family the Highland Christian Church.
I am writing this at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 6. It has been snowing for several hours and it is beautiful to watch from inside the house. Today would have been my mother's, Mervene Windmeyer Tracy's, birthday. It is also the 3rd birthday of my great-grandson, Robert (Bob) Louis Smith, grandson of Mary and Sherman Smith. Bob's little brother, Henry James, was baptized this morning at church, then we went to Sherman's and Mary's house for the birthday party. As Bob opened each gift, he had a cute remark for each of them. Others who enjoyed Bob's Day were Mom Selena, Dad Josh, Little Brother Henry; Uncle Jake, Aunt Sarah, cousins Westyn and Stockston; Uncle Jared, Aunt Katie, and cousin Callee Meng; and GG (me). It is fun to watch all the little ones play together. Callee is the only girl among four little boys, but boy can she hold her own. She has a "No!" and a look on her face that the boys don't fuss/mess with her. She is a sweetie, but she hasn't made up to me yet. I think it's my gray hair (from chemo) because it is so different. I am still working on her. She'll be mine before too long, but I'll never be #1 because I am not on the same playing field as Gramma Mary and Grampa Sherman. What a fun day!
I had a biopsy on the spot near my pancreas last Friday. The results won't be available until Tuesday or Wednesday. I had a biopsy several years ago and it was painful. So, I really dreaded getting another one. Much to my surprise, this time they put me to sleep, then ran a scope down my throat. A camera, a needle, and a little cutting device were on the end of the scope to get samples. I don't know how they got from the stomach to my pancreas, but he did. So, maybe next week I will be able to report good news. If the news isn't good, I'll tell you anyway.
Judy Fuemmeler got good news that her cancer has not masticated to her brain. Judy and I both appreciate and value your prayers, so keep 'em coming.
Remember last week when I wrote about Michael's dog Joey went missing? Well, Joey came home! He went to Jere's house near White Cloud where he left. Jere saw Joey outside his house early last Monday, Feb. 28. Joey had a leather collar, and a good-sized rope was hooked on to his collar. He had lost a lot of weight and was filthy. I wish I knew his story, because he was definitely abused. We think he chewed through the rope to escape. If someone brought him back--THANK YOU. If he came back on his own--PRAYERS WERE ANSWERED. We appreciate everyone who looked for Joey and prayed for his return.
Saturday visitors of mine were son Scott, niece Jan Turner, and her fiancée Bill. Jan and Bill stopped by to tell me they are getting married on April 24th at their farm. Then, they took David Saunders--Jan's cousin--to Kirkwood's for lunch. Granddaughter Hannah Pape came to see me around 3:30 and we ended up at Kirkwood's, too. I will really miss her when she goes to KState in 2023. Claire has a car now so maybe little sister Claire will drop by to visit once in a while.
I stopped by Helen Gilmore's for a visit last week. She is doing pretty well, and we always have a good visit. Most of our visiting time is spent trying to remember people's names, places, and things. Both of our short memories have gone, so we have to describe the person or connect them to other people to arrive at their names. We don't gossip, we just share interesting happenings--when we can think of names and places. Naturally, we laugh a lot.
The Highland Bluestreaks of 1961 are planning a class reunion for the last Saturday of May 2022. I will be getting letters and emails out to classmates soon. We should have celebrated in 2021, but I wasn't feeling very well then, so we are gathering in May to celebrate 60 +1 years. More information is coming shortly.
Kindness is contagious; be a carrier.
