This Sunday, Nov. 28, is the first Sunday in Christmas Advent. The focus was on Hope. Where would we be without Hope--especially without hope in our Lord Jesus Christ. I know I would be lost without it. We sang Christmas hymns at church this morning and it seems we sing those songs with more feeling and much more robustly. I love Christmas music and preparing for Christmas. There is something in the air this time of year that makes people more compassionate, more generous, and more Christ-like. Why can't we be that way every day of the year?
I want to give an update on Tina Scott Halling's (daughter of Ginger and the late Jim Scott) medical condition. Around November 11, Tina was diagnosed with a chronic disorder of the brain and spinal cord which is treatable but not curable. Symptoms are numbness, pain and weakness. Her treatment consists of low dose steroids to help control the inflammation in my spine and brain, plasmapheresis to filter her blood and remove bad antibodies, and infusion medication twice a year to prevent further attacks. She felt a little stronger after the second plasma exchange and could walk short distances without her walker. Because of Tina's low immunity, it prevented her children and grandchildren coming for Thanksgiving. She confessed she had a "melt-down" when she learned they shouldn't come. She said the last thing she needed though was an infection or virus on top of what she is already dealing with. She was hoping for better results from the plasma exchange, but she is not willing to accept this as her reality, so keep the prayers going for Tina.
Tina is receiving excellent care at the Cleaveland Clinic and the Mellen Center. Tina relays on her faith and remains upbeat through all of this. Several years ago, Tina dealt with similar symptoms and for them to return is heartbreaking. Tina is very blessed to have such a loving, caring, patient, and helpful husband, Dan Halling. Dan and Tina grew up in our area and we pray for our own. Right?
Wonderful weather was enjoyed for the "Snowflake Festival" which was held on Highland's Main Street last Friday evening. The PRIDE organization and the Lion's Club sponsored the event, and they were blessed with the help of many young parents and high school kids to make a wonderfully successful event. A big THANK YOU goes to the city and the city workers for putting up the Snowflake lights along Main Street and helping control traffic for the safety of the kids crossing the street. So many businesses and community members helped with this event that we will try to get a complete list in the paper soon. I love small town Highland, KS.
Quite a few people in Highland have the COVID virus. I don't know if they have had the shot/booster or not, but I hope their bout with it is not severe. I do know of one person in the hospital, however. Due to the virus some schools got a longer Thanksgiving vacation and the Highland Christian Church closed services on the 21st. Let's all do whatever we can to help prevent the spread of COVID.
My niece Jan Turner and her boyfriend stopped by my house for a visit last Friday afternoon. It was so good to see them as it has been a long time since our last visit. They brought me some of the honey they harvested from their hives and a beautiful pink poinsettia.
Our Twombly clan had a wonderful Thanksgiving at the home of Sherman and Mary Jane Smith. Brock and Scotti were going to host us, but Scotti became ill on Wednesday, so Aunt Mary said, "Everyone come here." Mary had to work Wednesday morning, so she had a short period of time to prepare for Thanksgiving. She had the help of Sherman to gather tables and chairs and I'll bet Sherm peeled the potatoes. I think this was my first Thanksgiving without a turkey. But, most of us do not like turkey (Jodi was on call at the hospital) so Michael and Judy made a delicious ham and Paul cooked melt-in-your-mouth prime rib. No one missed the turkey. We really missed Tracy and family, Cam and Lexi, Brock and Scotti, Selena, Jodi, and of course, Grampa Bob--he's still the topic of many conversations and laughs. I love my family.
School and church activities help to usher in the holidays, so mark your calendars, you don't want to miss a one. Always choose kindness.
