As usual, I don't have much Highland news, but will write what I know. Welcome February!
Our "news" would be the rain, snow, freezing rain, etc. that we have had for the past week. It warmed up a little today--Sunday--and got rid of most of the snow. The rain helped the snow disappear, too. It's not as pretty outside as it was, but I am sure we'll get more snow.
I am so sorry to hear of the death of Bill Butrick. He has been hospitalized for quite a while and passed last Friday. It's so sad that family and friends are restricted from visiting those in the hospital. I know Melody was quarantined at home, but hopefully she was able to be with Bill before his passing. My sympathy to Bill's family.
I had another chemo treatment last Thursday morning. It takes about a day and a half for the nausea to begin, and that was on target for today (Sunday). I also get very tired and want to nap often. By Tuesday, I feel better, then Thursday I start all over again. I am not complaining because I thought I would be much sicker than I am. I just hope and pray the chemo works, because that's my last option.
I got out of the house last Friday and visited my former students at DWest Middle School. It was good to see students and teacher that I haven't seen since last November. Then, I went back to the high school for the Courtwarming Basketball game. It was a big crowd and everyone was keeping with wearing masks and distancing from others. I didn't make it through the entire final game--tiredness set in and I headed home.
Steve and Julie Twombly paid me a visit today--Sunday afternoon. Julie has done extensive research into the Twombly family tree and wanted to share it with me. It is quite interesting and held some surprises as to whom Twombly's are related to. Of course, if you go back far enough, you'll find you're related to royalty somewhere along the line. We visited about immediate family that have passed and found out there's much we don't know about one another. Before Steve and Julie left, they helped Brock and Scotti Ann lay a rug in my front room. It was not an easy task, but I am so grateful they got it done. The rug didn't fit where Scotti wanted it at her house, but it fit my room perfectly--even the color. Lucky me!
Hannah came to visit Gramma Kathy last Saturday afternoon. Paul and Jodi were with Jace at his basketball game in St. Joe and Claire was at a friend's. I was working on a scrapbook for Paul, while Hannah worked on her math homework. We chatted while working--she told me about the family ski trip to Colorado and all the fun they had. Nine-year-old Jace had not been skiing before so it took him a while to catch on. Once he did, there was no stopping him. They all had a terrific time.
If you are so inclined, please stop by for a visit. I wear my mask and keep my distance, but it's always good to see family and friends. I won't be the best hostess, but I will enjoy the visit. Whenever I get my full strength back, I'll be a better hostess. My strength and endurance are the slowest to return, but I still do my therapy exercises, so I'll get there.
I was negligent in wishing brother Dick Tracy a "Happy Birthday" in last week's Chief on January 29. He and Kansas share the same birth month and day, but KS was "born" first in 1861 and Dick later in 1942. So, next January 29, brother Dick will have a big milestone to celebrate. (I am not far behind him. But, as Minnie Pearl would say, "I'm just so proud to be here!"
Have a blessed week and always choose to "Be Kind."
