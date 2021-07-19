Another beautiful summer week with rains and sunshine. The crops are beautiful, but I understand some places south of Highland had lots of wind which broke off some corn stalks and blew beans fields down. Lots of damage to trees and out-buildings were reported, too. It's disheartening to see beautiful fields and gardens damaged or destroyed by Mother Nature. Hopefully, the rest of the growing period will be uneventful.
Great-granddaughter, Tori Lynn Breazile, celebrated her 11th birthday on the 18th. Seven of her friends gathered at B&J Skating Rink at 1:30 for a couple hours of fun. From there they went to Tori's home for an Italian dinner with all the trimmings. Max, Tori's brother, took orders and served drinks to the girls before taking before taking their order for spaghetti or chicken parmesan or lasagna with breadsticks. Following dinner, Tori opened her gifts and graciously thanked everyone. Following dessert, the girls noticed a limousine parked outside--screams and squeals soon erupted. Tori and guests entered the limo to be driven to Grammy Judy and Papa Michael Twombly's for an evening swim party. Before getting back into the limo for transport back to Tori's house, the girls all made 'Smores over an open-fire built by Papa. The girls all spent the night with Tori before heading home Monday morning. I'll bet they all went home to rest. What a fun-filled day for a sweet great-granddaughter.
The Twombly girls--Lil, Ruth, & Jane Marie spent last week as cooks for family camp near Stewartsville, MO, at Community of Christ's Camp Farwesta. They cooked 3 meals each day for 200+ campers. As always, the highlight of each meal was Ruth's homemade breads. There was no family camp last year, so it was good to gather in fun, fellowship, and worship.
Son-in-law Sherman Smith is home from the hospital but is still weak from COVID. He still uses oxygen at times, but it will take a while longer for a complete recovery. It's difficult to imagine Sherman not being able to do chores or working in the hay field. I'm sure Josh and Jake are taking up the slack though.
I hope everyone is doing their part in helping to prevent this awful virus from spreading. Some people say they won't get vaccinated because they don't know the long-range effects of the shot. Well, we didn't know the long-range effects of the small pox or the polio or the chicken pox or the etc. vaccine. We just knew we wanted to protect our children and eradicate horrible diseases I hope you are doing your part. COVID is deadly and no respecter of persons.
I don't know a lot about this Critical Race Theory, but it seems like it should be taught from home. Parents are their children's first and most influential teachers and CRT is a moral issue that should be taught at home. At this point in history, racism should be left in the dust of our ugly history. I taught literature for 15 years, and many stories were about different cultures. a student once pounded his fist on his desk and said, "I was born a racist and I'll die a racist!" I replied, "No, Steven, you were not born a racist, you were taught to be racist." Another time I shocked my class by saying, "Jesus would look more like President Obama rather than the popular picture we see of him." Our textbook had the story of the prodigal son which also lead to good conversation, too. Every Sunday at church we sing, "Red and yellow black or white, all are precious in his sight..." I believe it!
Happy birthday, Coach Tom Bond! Have a blessed week, everyone!
