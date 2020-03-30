It seems there's new symptoms about COVID-19 every day. This morning the newest symptom is red, puffy eyes. This virus is like a stalker who changes its tactics daily to fool us into not knowing what its true self is. The predictions about its effect on the United States is scary. Doctors, nurses, and health care worker are getting sick - some dying - because they are dedicated to their professions of caring for the sick. This is not a disease that is easily treated, but if we follow the suggestions to stay home, distance ourselves from others, and wash our hands often, we will do our part in conquering this stalking virus. A friend told me she had been home for 16 days, but will need to get groceries and medicine soon. I'm sure others have been self-isolating, too, even though it isn't easy.
Before our schools were closed for the rest of the semester, the students called school a prison. At this time, the kids are ready to break into prison so they can see their friends - not their teachers, of course. I know it is difficult for families to adhere to stay home, but there are things families can do. Have your kids been to Look-Out Point at White Cloud? Take a drive there and show them the 4 states that are visible from there. Have your kid(s) interview you. My kids did that with Bob and me on Christmas Day 2018. They would never have know about our early lives if they had not "interviewed" us. Play board games with your kids. Forget the dusting and vacuuming for a while - it will wait. Soon, I hope, will be mushroom hunting time. Let them scavenge the woods to see who can find the biggest one. Let them clean their closets -they'll find things they have forgotten about or outgrown. Be creative while you are separate together. Be patient with one another. It is difficult being together 24/7, but remember to take care of your loved ones.
I did go to my oncology appointment last Thursday, but I had to wait in my car until they had an empty room. My numbers were good, so I thanked them and hurried home. I am going to take a ride around the country this afternoon. I won't get out, but it will be good to get out of the house for a little while.
The Washington, D.C. Choir ignored the suggestions to not have large gatherings. Two days after their practice, 45 of 60 members have the virus. No one is bulletproof, so let's adjust to this new way of living. It won't last forever.
Be safe and pray for a resolution to this horrible disease. Good health is TRUE wealth.
