Well, spring break is over for DWest, so it's back to setting the alarm and putting on make-up again. We will be in our last quarter of 2019-2020 school year. Lots of school activities happen in this last session that will take students out of school during the day, track, baseball, softball, music contests, club activities, etc. Those activities are worthy events, and the students learn just as much doing out-of-school activities as they do sitting in the classroom. You may not agree, but I am sticking to my claim.
Saturday, March 7, Sherman and Mary Jane invited me to accompany them to "Stop That Villain!" or "Have You No Shame, Rip Roquefort?" at the Robinson Birdcage Theater. I have gone with them several times in past years and the plays have always been fun. But, this year's performance is definitely my favorite. The actors are local people which makes it even more fun. They work the names of local people and businesses in their dialogues which makes it even more funny. The rinky-dinky piano adds to the atmosphere, especially when the bad guy walks on stage, and the pretty, little sweetheart appears on stage. It's also fun to sing "My Country 'Tis of Thee", "My Wild Irish Rose", "I'm Looking Over a Four Leaf Clover", and "I'm a Yankee Doodle Dandy", etc. We saw Van and Vi Koelliker than evening and they ended up sitting behind us. Vi had never been to such a theater before, but when she found out the audience could "BOO" and "Hiss" throughout the performance. Vi really got into it and added some comments of her own. I think she could be in the play next year. We all enjoyed our share of popcorn and Red Eye. A Boy Scout Troop were walking through the audience, prior to the play, asking the audience if they'd like popcorn or Red Eye. They came around so often that it was kind of comical. The last time they asked us, Mary Jane said, "No, but do you have any French fries or hamburgers?" The young Scout looked totally perplexed and said, "No, just popcorn and Red Eye." The Scouts never asked us again.
We have gotten quite a bit of rain lately, but the prediction of an inch of snow never developed. We'll probably get another snow before spring actually sets in. A couple of really nice days made everyone even more exasperated when temperatures dropped again. Occasionally, the students out for track compete in very cold weather. They say that's OK, at least we get out of school.
When I went to the eye doctor last Thursday, I got a nice?? surprise. My cataract on my right eye will be removed on April 6, my birthday. I said, "OK. I just want to see clearly again." Two weeks later, they will operate on my left eye. Perhaps, I won't need glasses anymore. They didn't promise, but I hope I can lose them for a while. I've worn glasses since I was nine. It will be a big change if I get to do so.
Brother Jere has cataracts also, and he's thinking of getting them removed, too. He may have to wait until after spring work is done. He also has some skin cancer on the side of his nose, but the oncologist thinks it can be removed by using some medication he puts on it a couple times a day. Sure hope so. Other treatments can be very painful.
Granddaughter Hannah and I went to Legends Shopping Center last Friday, because she needed some things. Well, it was a good day to shop as every store we visited had good sales. She was shocked when she checked out of The Buckle because her entire purchase (4 items) cost less than $50. Sixty per-cent off of the sale price really made her purchases real bargains. There were not too many shoppers, so we felt pretty safe in not coming into contact to the Corona Virus. I'M the one who worries because I am at high risk due to low white blood count. I may begin wearing a surgical mask and gloves during school hours.
Corned beef and cabbage was on the menu at Mary's menu today (Sunday). It was very good even though the beef seasoning was not found until after it was cooked. The beef was frozen and the seasoning packet was stuck to the bottom. It cooked with the beef but didn't season it. It was so tender and tasted very good without seasoning. Mary and Sherman both searched for the packet before cooking then assumed the beef was packed without one. Delicious!
I visited with Betty Snyder at the dentist office last week. She hasn't moved to her house on Main Street yet, but she hopes to soon. She, and many people who have Rainbow TV, are at a loss as to what to do because Rainbow is doing away with their TV business. It will be difficult for people to learn new programing and they hope they will get their favorite channels on another service. I recently changed to AT&T TV and a lady in town is on YouTube TV. I really like AT&T because I didn't have to buy a smart TV to get Netflix, Hulu, etc. There is a small fee for hooking up to Netflix, but I watch it more than anything else.
SIGN IN A LAUNDROMAT--Please remove all of your clothes when the light goes off. SIGN ON A MATERNITY WARD--No children allowed. POSTED ON THE DOOR OF A MUSIC LIBRARY--Bach in a minuet.
Have a wonderful week of passing the peace. Enjoy St. Patrick's Day--but not in crowds. Caronia virus is lurking everywhere. Be cautious.
