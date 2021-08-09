The hot weather has returned to NE Kansas, but we did get a little rain Saturday night. We could have used a couple inches, but we only got .30". A good rain would finish off the crops until harvest. Sometimes harvest begins in late August, so it's approaching quickly.
The grandkids are bemoaning the beginning of school, but secretly I think they are ready to get back with their friends. All of the activities will resume, and the parents will be busier than ever. Hopefully, school will be in-house and the virus will not be an issue with teachers and students.
My sympathy is with the family of Richard Williams who passed last week. Richard was a wonderful person who will be missed by all who knew him.
Our church family was saddened at the death of Bryce Nigus of Hiawatha. It was such a shock to hear of his passing at such a young age. My love and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.
Scott stopped by Sunday afternoon to share some tomatoes he got from Chris Gibson's garden--with Chris' permission. Scott said the Gibsons will probably be making lots of salsa from their bountiful crop.
The flea markets will be returning soon, also. White Cloud is filling up quickly as the first weekend in September approaches. Good food and lots of treasures will be found.
Little Miss Addie Whetstine, daughter of Sammy and Madison, celebrated her third birthday last Sunday. Family and friends gathered at her home near Troy for good food, games, and cooling off in the kiddy-pool.
Congratulations to Eric and Shiloah Edie on the birth of their son last weekend. Mommy, Daddy, and baby are doing fine.
Have a blessed week and spread kindness around like confetti!
