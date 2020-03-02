Today, Sunday, March 1, was definitely a beautiful spring-like day. I'm sure people were working in their yards and farmers were anxious to begin stirring the soil. However, we better not count on this kind of weather to stay around. It is a nice break from freezing winds and ice. Track teams are organizing for another season, and they know they will have some cool days when they go to meets. But, it's a wonderful sport for teams to work together or for individual competition. I remember attending meets when my kids were at competitions. Most athletes and observers were bundled in blankets. The tracksters threw off their blankets and competed to the best of their ability. They were glad to get out of school for a day. Students haven't changed!
Betty Lewis' household auction was held last Saturday at Hiawatha. I stopped in for a while, but it seems I already have similar items, so I left those treasures to the others. There was a large crowd and the food stand had delicious foods, I enjoyed a warm cinnamon roll. Shopped at WalMart, then came home to work on income tax. I feel lost without Bob's help, but my boys tell me I can do it. Here's hoping.
Last week, I took an overhead projector to my classroom to use for a couple projects. To say my students were fascinated would be an understatement. They asked "What is this? How does it work? What's it called?" When I used it, they wanted to take their turn with it. Isn't that a hoot? They have iPhones, computers, white boards, etc. but a simple overhead projector puzzles them. It's still handy for numerous projects.
Last week I heard that David Batchelder had a stent put in his heart. He seems awfully young to have such problems, and I pray he is having an uneventful recovery. David is the son of Bill and Glenna.
A couple Sundays ago during Sunday School we were discussing people who are marginalized by Christians. You know, those who live different life styles, or love someone who is not like a "normal" couple, or who marry someone of a different race, etc. Some churches take a definite stance than we - Community of Christ - do. Someone said, "Aren't you glad the only prejudice we have is toward the perfect person?" I liked that statement. I'm happy to let God be God. One of my favorite hymns contains these words: "For everyone born, a place at [God's] table, to live without fear, and simply to be." As I tell my students when they point fingers at another student's "sin" - Their life is none of your business. God's still in charge.
Last Friday evening, Seth Twombly and Sandy Bangert hosted a surprise engagement party for Eric Edie and Shiloah Feighner. Family and friends gathered to celebrate the happiness, seeing friends, good food, and lots of laughs. Their wedding will take place in 14 months. Best wishes, Eric and Shiloah, for many years of happiness.
Educational humor from students, the sun never set on the British Empire because the British Empire is in the East and the sun sets in the West. Queen Victoria was the longest queen. She sat on a thorn for 63 years. She was a moral woman who practiced virtue. Her death was the final event which ended her reign.
Mother Mervene Windmeyer Tracy would have been 101 on Friday, March 6th. That's difficult to imagine, but her great-great-grandson Robert (Bob) Lewis Smith will celebrate #1 on March 6th. I know she will be watching. Happy March birthdays to all who will become one year older.
How many birthdays have you celebrated?? Each of us have celebrated one birthday, then they become celebrations of the day we were born.
