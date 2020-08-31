Have you ever heard of Transient Ischemic Attack or Hyponatremia? Neither have I, but I have it. I just spent 3 days in the hospital being tested for everything, and that was my final diagnosis. Basically, my sodium was too low, my heartrate slow, and I am dehydrated. My symptoms were being weak, cloudy thinking, and being fainting.
I was working in my classroom at school last Thursday when I stood up to get something off a shelf. Next think I knew, I was waking up on the floor. I couldn't walk straight, so I used my desk chair to roll to the bathroom. After an hour, I felt strong enough enough to drive home. I rested, ate a bit, showered, and went to bed before 9 p.m. I haven't done that in eons - I like to stay up late. Mary accompanied me to the doctor in St. Joe on Friday afternoon, and I was sent to the hospital. I came home Sunday afternoon feeling a lot better. The doctor told me to snack on potato chips and salty snacks, drink lots of water, and exercise. The doctor said he doesn't recall diagnosing anyone ever before with low sodium. I am thankful it wasn't my heart or lungs. Starting school will give me more exercise than I have had for a while. I could take the elevator upstairs, but I'll make myself take the stairs.
Last Tuesday afternoon I got a text from Mary Jane asking if I was home. She said she'd stop by in about 20 minutes. As I was unloading the dishwasher, Mary walked in carrying a baby in a car seat. I thought "whose baby does she have?" Then, Katie followed Mary into the house. I was shocked and very surprised to meet my new great-granddaughter Callee Ann Meng. That was a crazy feeling because I didn't know Katie and Jared had delivered on Aug. 22 late at night. Katie and Callee came home Monday afternoon and stopped by on Tuesday the 25th. Callee is perfect. She weighed 7 lb. 7 oz. We are all so happy to welcome her to our family and the Meng family. I have two more great-grandchildren arriving in February. No greater blessings.
Area farmers are checking the corn fields to estimate when harvest might start. Scott is projecting Sept. 15 for himself if he runs the grain dryer, which he probably will. We just hope rainy days don't set in then. The corn promises a good yield, but the beans could have used a good rain in August that they didn't get. We are grateful for what we get. Those farmers who got that horrible windstorm in Iowa aren't so lucky.
DWest schools begin tomorrow (Monday), so I am going to have to set an alarm again. It'll take a while for the students and me to get used to getting up earlier than we have since March 13. Some students have chosen to take their class at home via Internet, so this will be a whole new way of teaching and learning for everyone. Masks are required to attend DWest, so we won't fuss about that.
I visited with the carpenter who is working on my house in town. He said I could plan on moving around the second week of October. That will give me time to get settled before the snow flies. I feel a big garage sale coming up in my future.
Highland's "LitWit Book Club" is going strong and we continue to enjoy reading a variety of good books. We meet in the evenings about every 6 weeks for refreshments and discussion about our most recent read. You may contact Donna Paris or Esther Gormley for complete information. We'd love to have you join.
COVID-19 has interrupted one more thing in our/my life - Hannah phoned to tell me she can only have two people attend her volleyball games. I understand the reasoning behind that rule, but I don't like it. I may not get to see her play at all. I thought if everyone wore a mask we'd be OK. But, I guess not.
Michael and Judy will celebrate wedding anniversary No. 37 on Sept. 9. Congratulations! I love you both very much and your precious family, too!
"Life's greatest joy is the sure hope of Heaven."
