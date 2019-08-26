Lots of rain has blessed us again this weekend. We really didn't need, it but we don't want to be ungrateful or Mother Nature may give us something worse. The cool weather is nice but the crops still need the sunshine to fully develop. It may be the last of September before we can start harvesting - about a month past when we usually begin. The corn looks great - just wish I could say the same about the prices. We always manage to pay the bills and buy groceries, so we're thankful.
My sympathy to the family of Jan Wanless who died last Tuesday morning. Jan was the sister of Judy Allen and she will be missed very much. Judy, her sisters, and her daughters had lots of fun times together. Keep those memories close to your hearts and remember the song "I can only imagine. . ."
The first four days of school are behind us and so far so good. Students AND teachers are still creating a new routine of getting up and off in time for school. I never have like to waking up to an alarm, but, alas, I must. When the boys were still at home Bob would ask me to go upstairs and get the boys up to help him with chores. I tried to convince him that if the kids were still sleeping it meant their bodies needed to rest. He didn't buy that and because I didn't want to do the chores, I woke them up. Gosh-that seemed like only a couple months ago.
Kirkwood & Company Restaurant is taking shape and Highlanders are speculating on the decor, the menu, the chef, and hours it will be open. No matter what, we'll be grateful for having a nice eating facility with a room to reserve for meetings, etc. Wish I was younger, I'd apply to be a waiter - daily tip cash is really nice. I'd probably have to give back all my tip money now to pay for broken dishes and glasses. I'll just be a good patron.
Gus's at Hiawatha has reopened and is now called "Lottie's." I don't know much about it, but Katie Meng, who works for Dr. Geisendorf, said it's good food. I hope it is a success, too.
Paul, Jodi, Hannah, and Claire hosted an eighth birthday party for Jace Paul on Sunday evening at their home. The theme of the party was baseball, of course. Although the grass was a little wet from the rain, the kids played whiffle ball before supper and birthday cake. Grampa Jere Pape came from Arkansas to the celebration because it's his birthday, too. Great-grampa Warner Pape joined the party along with Gramma Kathleen Twombly, Aunt Mary and Uncle Sherman, Uncle Paul and Aunt Jodi, Tracy, Mike, Mari, and Maira, Uncle Corey, Aunt Lori, Ashlyn, Ethan, and Karson, neighbors Cody and Becca Miller, Seth, Cam, Luke, and Scotti Ann, and Sandy Bangert. Paul was happy to receive baseball items, UnderArmor clothes, and a new sleeping bag as his Batman was a little juvenile for him now. Oh, he liked receiving some cash as well.
Some Flea Market vendors are already set up in White Cloud and Sparks hoping for lots of fleas to come to make purchases. Fanning's fleas will be ready for business from Tuesday morning thru Saturday afternoon. The Twombly lunch stand will serve breakfast and lunch on those days with biscuits and gravy, homemade cinnamon rolls, and hot coffee. For lunch, you might find homemade chicken and noodles, over mashed potatoes if you like, and other yummy items. The desserts go fast because who wouldn't want apple pie, chocolate cake, custard pie, etc. Hope to see you there!
Happy September birthdays to Owen Twombly on the 2nd, Koder Saunders and Frank Cluck on the 3rd, Laura Greub and Nathan Feummeler on the 4th. Chris and Michelle Bond will celebrte their wedding anniversary on the 4th, while Michael and Judy Twombly will celebrate their 34th wedding anniversary on the 9th. Best wishes to all of you!
HUMOROUS AMERICAN SIGNS: On an electrician's truck "Let us remove your shorts." At an optometrist's office "If you don't see what you're looking for, you've come to the right place." On the front door of my neighbor's house "We shoot every third salesman, the second one just left."
Have a blessed week and be a blessing to others.
