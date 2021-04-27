Ol' Man Winter gave us a last blast--I hope--last Tuesday with over 4" of snow. It came straight down and piled up with no wind to cause drifting. The next several days were bitterly cold, but I think Spring has sprung now. Hopefully the snow and cold weather didn't set back the fruit trees a nd other vegetation that was in bloom. I was told that the corn that was already planted should be ok. I hope so--replanting is a costly endeavor.
Last Thursday evening, Cheril McKay and I joined the Doniphan County Historical Society at Elwood Community Center for a presentation on the history of the chuckwagon. Larry Witham built a replica of the original chuckwagon and explained it's multi-function purposes to us. The horses that pulled the chuckwagon were a draw to all the children playing on the playground of the center. All in attendance were offered a serving of peach or apple or mixed berry cobbler--with ice-cream--that was baked over charcoals at the "campsite." The children in the park enjoyed ice-cream with us. The monthly programs of the Historical Society are always interesting and open to the public.
I hope everyone took advantage of the clean-up day in Highland last Saturday. Since moving to town, I have realized that the appearance of my yard impacts my neighborhood. My neighbors don't want my property to devalue the neighborhood by having an untidy yard. So, think of of appearance of your entire neighborhood and do your part--or move to the country where you have no close neighbors. It's best to be tidy no matter where you live.
The Flea Markets are in full swing earlier than usual this spring. Vendors are moving in 4-5 days earlier than usual. We may get a little rain in the middle of the week, but the weekend is supposed to be beautiful. So, make your plans to shop 'til you drop at White Cloud or Sparks. There are many other garage sales along Highway 36 so you can shop going or coming. The vendors that are usually at Fanning Community of Christ will be located at the Troy Community Center. Make sure to stop there for some bargains, too.
Last Saturday afternoon, Sherman, Mary Jane and I traveled to Smithville, MO, to attend the wedding of Andrew Winters and Katelynn Verdusco. The new, beautiful White Iron Ridge venue was the setting for the large and fun wedding. The ceremony took place on the patio, then we moved to the side-porch for hors d'oeuvres while the wedding party took pictures. The dinner was served in the large gathering room under beautiful, large chandeliers. Other family members in attendance were Jeff, Dana, Conner, Parker, and Kenzie Winters, Susie Winters Idol, Jim and Colleen (Winters) Pyle.
Lana French will serve pies May 7 and 8 from 9;00-noon and from 1:00-4:00 p.m. This will be in connection with the Big Kansas Road Trip that takes place that weekend. Sharon Ellerton, Mike and Marie Lamb, and Janet Tyler are hosting events at their homes, too.
Make plans now to attend the Memorial Day program on Monday, May 31, at 9:00 a.m. The hospitality table will serve bottled water, homemade rolls, and coffee from the Cemetery Shop. Masks, social distancing, and hand sanitizer are recommended. Golf carts will be available to transfer attendees from their cars to the shop and to the gazebo.
Happy early May birthdays to Karen Rockhold, Sharelle Blevins, JoAnn Dunn, and Nancy Jeschke.
