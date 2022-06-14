Summer has definitely arrived in NE Kansas. Our temperatures are in the upper 90's and tornado warnings are beginning. The corn fields are beautiful due to the rains and cooler temperatures we have had. Hopefully the rains don't stop when we need them in July and August. The deep green color of the corn and soybean fields has never been more beautiful to farmer's eyes.
Coverage of the January 6th, 2021, attack on the Capitol Building have been shocking, eye-opening, and a sad commentary on our nation. The evidence is clear that Trump orchestrated it all. Trump supporters aren't watching because it's all fake news. LOL
Granddaughters Hannah and Claire Twombly invited me to have lunch with them at the Bread Bowl in Hiawatha last Friday. From there we went to the new ice-cream shop and enjoyed our dessert. The girls are so busy with sports and working that I loved being able to spend some "girl time" with them. They are anxiously awaiting the finishing of the inground swimming pool that is being built in their backyard.
I joined Virginia Whetstine, Roger Hopkins, and Kathy A. Twombly for lunch at Kirkwood & Co. after church last Sunday. Good food and good friends make for a fun time--especially when Virginia is there.
Don't forget to give your 4th of July fireworks donation to Roger Gormley. You may give it to Roger, or you may leave your donation at the Bank of Highland. Thanks in advance for contributing to the grand finality of Highland's July 4th celebration.
Sherman and Mary Jane stopped by to visit Sunday evening. Sherm was proudly driving his 1960 Edsel. He found it in Oklahoma, and it is in very good condition. I had forgotten how big cars of the '60s were.
I have a biopsy of a spot on my liver Tuesday (21st) morning. This is to determine if that cancer spot was caused by my breast cancer or my pancreatic cancer. I pray it's from the breast cancer. I feel pretty good most of the time, but I get tired very quickly. Thanks for your continued thoughts and prayers.
"Speak life, not death. Jesus Christ is life."
