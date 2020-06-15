Bob used to say, "You can hear the corn growing." I don't know about hearing it, but I sure see it. The rains and hot weather are just what the crops ordered. Before long I won't get to see traffic on 260th Road as the corn will block my view. That's good because it blocks road dust from reaching my house. It's amazing how soon dust returns after a rain. It's nice to see "life" even if it is just someone going by - I am still isolating as much as possible. No doctors' appointments for a while either. I am not complaining because many other people are doing the same thing. Even though restrictions are off in some places, I am still being cautious.
You are invited to a reception honoring Pastor Jerry Petering on Sunday, June 28, from 2-4 p.m. at the Highland United Methodist Presbyterian Church. It is a "Come and Go" reception honoring Pastor Petering for his 19 years of service to the HUMP Church and the Highland Community. He and his wife, Karen (Diveley) are retiring. They have been faithful servants of God in their church, in the Ministerial Alliance, in hospital visits, and serving in many organizations and activities in the area. If you are unable to attend the reception, you may write them at 305 South Kansas Street, Highland, KS 66035. My best wishes go with the Peterings.
Trey and Tia Collins adopted a beautiful young lady named Faith many years ago. Now, after fostering Caryn and Sammy for three years, they went before a judge last Thursday to finalize the adoptions of Caryn and Sammy. Caryn is around 3 and Sammy is probably around 6. Sorry for not checking ages beforehand. So, Thursday afternoon, the Collins family hosted an adoption reception/celebration at Kirkwood & Co. Master Sammy greeted everyone at the door and had each guest sign a puzzle piece which signified the completion of the missing pieces of their family. Oh, I forgot to mention that Trey and Tia are currently fostering twin babies. I love and admire them for their hearts that shine for children in need. May God bless the Collins' real good.
While at Kirkwood & Co. last Thursday evening, I bumped into granddaughter Scotti and her husband Brock. They told me they were waiting on Brock's family to join them for dinner. So, I waited until the family arrived so I could visit a bit before I went home. Joining Brock and Scotti were Brock's parents, Bob and Julie Hanf, his sister Blair Flinn, husband Russ, and their adorable children Connor, Kate and Crew. I hope they enjoyed the food so they will come up from Atchison again. The Flinn's have to travel from Texas, but I'm sure they will be back to visit and enjoy Kirkwood and Co.
Last Friday morning, hundreds of family and friends attended the Celebration of Life Service for Branden Leupold. It was held near the pond at the home of his parents John and Megan Leupold in Hiawatha Estates. Now I know what a Celebration of Life Service should be like. There was no one giving a sermon asking "Why?" There was no one reading the obituary that everyone had already read. There was no one giving an altar call which is so inappropriate at such a time. There were beautiful tributes offered by the National Guards and the Kansas Highway Patrol. Young people who attended Church Camp with Branden read scriptures. Branden was a talented guitar player, singer, and song writer, so there was meaningful music throughout the service. A Military Presentation and a Kansas Highway Patrol Last Call ended the service. We then gathered at the Hiawatha Armory for lunch that was prepared by Branden's relatives. It took a while to begin eating as everyone wanted to visit and hug one another because we had not physically been together for weeks. Branden's 25-years on this Earth were spent witnessing for His Creator and leading young people to Christ. The legacy of love and fun and service and adventure will not be forgotten by anyone who knew him. As Branden entered Heaven's Gate, I know God greeted him and said, "Come, my son. Tell me all about it." May this young man's life and passing inspire all of us to love and have compassion for ALL of God's children just as Branden did.
"For God so loved the WORLD that He gave His only Begotten Son that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting live." John 3:16 May God bless us to seek to serve Him every day.
