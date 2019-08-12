Rain! Beautiful, nourishing rain! I don't know how much we got, but holes are full of water and the crops look refreshed. I didn't hear it rain during the night, so it must have come gently - or I'm deaf. Either way, what a blessing! We needed it.
The Doniphan County Historical Society will have their Annual Barbecue Fundraiser at 6 p.m. on Aug. 22. Enjoy grilled hot dogs, baked beans, salads, and desserts, on the lawn of the Tennent-Baker House in Troy. In case of rain, we will gather under the covered area at D.C. Drug Store near the Troy Library. This is a freewill offering picnic. Please bring lawn chairs and a friend or two. In September, the DCHS will present "Abraham Lincoln" by Larry Faulkner at 6:00 p.m. For more information, you may phone Anna Midyette at (303) 506-8283 after 4 p.m.
In our August newsletter from DCHS, there is a very interesting article about the history of Iowa Point. My mother would tell me about Iowa Point being a large town in the past, and this article details the rise and fall of its past. I would be happy to mail a copy to anyone who would like to read it. Just send me your address. If you enjoy history and socializing, come to our monthly meetings. It's always interesting and refreshments are served!
I am reallllly late in doing spring cleaning. Last Thursday, Paige Smith came to help me pull things from the china cabinet, the medicine cabinets, kitchen cabinets, etc. so I could sort everything. So far, I have managed to get through several areas and have three piles of stuff - one pile to keep, one to pass on to the kids, and one to take to goodwill stores. I had no idea I had so much stuff that had been pushed back and ignored, so I feel as if I have purged enough to bring order and tidiness back to those places. Gosh, it feels good. I'd never have gotten so much done without Paige's help. I know a young lady in high school who would like to earn community service points, so if you need help with something, let me know and I'll pass it on to her.
Teachers return to school on Tuesday the 13th and the students come on the 20th. I have been into DWest MS/HS school several times lately and let me tell you, it sparkles! The summer maintenance crew has cleaned, polished, and sanitized every nook and cranny in the building. I stopped by last Thursday when it was hot and humid outside. Deb Hunsaker was outside painting and touching up places near the entry doors. She is the best worker I've ever seen. She'll tackle anything and never complain. Now that I think of it, I should have had her out when I was cleaning and sorting last week. She is a jewel and a keeper!
Marla Taylor and hostesses invited friends and family to attend a bridal shower at Marla's home to "shower" Allie Wilmes, the bride-to-be. We had such fun seeing and visiting with Allie as she now lives in Kansas City. Some family members from Maryville, Mo., attended the shower and I was glad to meet them. A wonderful breakfast buffet was served by the hostesses and lots of visiting and laughs made for a special morning. Allie and John Baker will be married Oct. 11, on a beach in Mexico. God's best to John and Allie.
The new restaurant in town is taking shape. The outside walls, the windows, and the doors are finished, so now for the inside. We are so excited and can't wait to learn details of hours it will be open and what's on the menu. I think I remember its to be called Kirkwood and Company. Kirkwood is the name of the street its front door faces.
I visited with Jaiden Taylor, Annika Haynes, and Sydney Smith, sophomores at DWest, last Saturday. They were going with Annika's parents to go boating on the Missouri River. Then, they were going to a birthday party for Jordan Veach. They, like many other students, are cramming in lots of fun times before returning to school. Jordan has had a summer filled with softball games and fun times with family and friends. I'm guessing Jordan celebrated her "Sweet 16" birthday.
PUZZLE TIME: When I was eating at my daughter's home, I threw away the outside and cooked the inside. Then I ate the outside and threw away the inside. What was I eating?
Happy birthday wishes to Brenda Johnson on the 21st, Amanda Clark and Lacey Banks on the 23rd, and Allison Jeschke on the 24th. Mary Jane and Sherman will be celebrating 35 years of wedded bliss on Aug. 24th.
(There may have a day or two that wasn't blissful, but most have been.)
Last Monday evening, Paul and Scott picked a pickup load of sweet corn and we all pitched in to end up with 225 quarts. Paul bought a corn-cutter that really zipped us through cutting the corn from the cob. Visit with him and he will show you what it is and where he got it. We had to cut a few small ears with a knife, but we, who were bagging could not keep up with Paul's machine. Someone had an epiphany and created the cutter. I am so glad Paul found it. My hands used to cramp while cutting. Not anymore. The answer to the puzzle-------corn on the cob. :-)
Have a blessed week and enjoy those blessings.
