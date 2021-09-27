This week I have visited with two excellent long term school teachers. My heart broke as they told me of their daily encounters with problem students. These aren't older students--they are young students up to third grade. The students are disrespectful by talking back and refusing to do their work. Other students join in talking back and laughing at the teacher.
A couple students even hit the teacher in the head without remorse. For such young students behaving this way, it's no wonder good teachers are wanting to quit in the middle of the year. Parents, you may not agree with me, but this is a reflection of their behavior at home and elsewhere. If you get a phone call from your student's teacher, please intervene and talk to your child about showing respect for their teacher. Nothing seems to phase these young students--not staying in at recess, writing letters of apology to their teacher, nor being denied special treats. They just laugh it off. Please parents, join teachers in helping raise young men and women who are a joy to be around and take their education seriously. I always taught 7-12 grades, and my students were ornery, but rarely disrespectful. A good education takes a dedicated teacher and students who do not disrupt the education of other students in the classroom. Let's work together to solve this problem--parents, teachers, counselors, and principals.
Another place that requires courteously is traveling on the roads during this harvest season. Please be patient with farm vehicles when you come up behind a combine, tractor, semi-truck, etc. They have as much right on the road as you do, even though they must travel at a much slower speed than you. They are traveling as fast as safely possible, and most will pull over as much to the right as they can to let you go around. They work long hours to get as many hours in as possible while the weather is dry. Semi-trucks loaded with grain go by my house as late as 9:00 p.m. at night. They are working to feed the world, so be patient and safe.
Saturday reminded me of the years when my kids were in 4-12 grades. I wanted to watch Hannah and Claire play volleyball and Jace play flag football--all played at the same time. So, I started of watching Claire play MS volleyball at DWest, then I drove to Hiawatha to watch Jace play football, then back to DWest to watch Claire again. Finally, I drove back to Hiawatha to watch Hannah play football. The day began at 9:00 a.m. and finished at 6:00 p.m. It was a long day of sitting on bleachers--very uncomfortable--and I was worn out by the time I got home. I'd do it all again over again though.
Happy belated birthday to Cam Twombly on the 25th and a congratulations to him and Lexi on their engagement. Seth's wedding is coming up on December 18, so fun times are ahead.
Don't miss out on taking walks during this beautiful autumn weather. It doesn't have to be a long walk, but even a short walk will do your body good. Have a wonderful week and be kind to everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.