Conner Winters, son of Jeff and Dana Winters, officially received his white jacket at a ceremony Saturday morning at KU Medical Center in Kansas City. Conner has begun his studies at KU to enter the medical field. I don't know his specialty, but he has focused on his education to get to this point. He looks very natural in his white coat with the KU insignia on his left shoulder. His parents are very proud of Conner's accomplishments as are we, his family. He is the grandson of Dexter Winters and the late Jane Tracy Winters, and the great-grandson of Leola Winters. Best wishes and many blessings, Conner.
Matthew Twombly graduated Saturday from the U.S. Army War College. Matt is the son of the late George and Shirley Twombly, and the brother of Mark and John Twombly. Matt is married to Terri (White) Twombly are going to New York City to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary. Matt and Terri live in Baldwin City, Kansas, and are the parents of sons Isaac, Quinn, Alex, and daughter Connor.
Matie Meeks, daughter of Steve and Karen Whetstine Meeks, studied at the KU School of Pharmacy and is now a student Pharmacy technician at LMH, which is a community-owned, not-for-profit hospital that serves the healthcare needs of the community regardless of an individual's ability to pay. Matie's twin, Madison, is a student at Washburn studying music. Matie and Madison are the granddaughters of Kathy A. Twombly. Brother Wade Meeks works at Bottorff Farms and Construction in Lancaster.
Katie Booth Heinrich, associate professor of kinesiology at Kansas State University, has been accepted as a fellow of the American Academy of Health Behavior. She is the daughter of Jackie Herring Watts and Charles Booth and the granddaughter of Quentin and Ethel Herring. Outside of her research, Katie serves on as a major professor to multiple doctoral and master's degree students. She is an active member of the American College of Sports Medicine, the American Acadamy of Health Behavior, the European College of Sports Science, and the American Public Health Association. Katie is also active in Community of Christ and the wife of Bryan Heinrich and the mother of Madi and Gabby. Bryan and Katie recently returned from a visit to Eastern Europe. At church last Sunday, I asked her how she managed to accomplish and manage everything. She said, "I have very good people in my life who deserve a lot of the credit." Continued blessings to you, Katie and your family.
One week every July, our church sponsors a week-long camp called Sports Spectacular at Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa. Young people between the ages of 15-18 from all over North America gather for a week of classes, special events, worship, and sports. The mission of Spectacular is to create a safe, Christ-Centered community that encourages young men and women to discover God, their inherent worth, to cultivate and express their giftedness. It was held from July 20-27, this year, and Katie Heinrich attended as sponsor/counselor. Some boys from this area always looked forward to seeing the California girls who probably didn't even give the boys a glance.
Jake Smith popped the question to girlfriend Sarah Puckett last Friday evening. Of course, she said, "YES!" Mary Jane, Sarah, and I traveled to Lawrence Wednesday afternoon to try on wedding gowns. Nothing was quite right with Sarah, but she and a friend went to Shawnee Mission on Thursday, and she said "Yes" to the dress. They are to be married Nov. 30 at the Troy Christian Church. Seven-year-old Westyn, Sarah's son, was thrilled. We are so happy, and then we look forward to Brock and Scotti Ann getting married on December 21.
Other weddings this fall are Allie Wilmes, daughter of Shelly Wilmes and Regan Gibson daughter of Chris and Trish Gibson. I don't think they've set a date yet, but Austin Taylor proposed to Calli Caudle. Congratulations to young love and many years of wedded bliss.
Paul, Jodi, Hannah, Claire, and Jace returned from vacation Saturday evening. Their first day was spent at Six-Flags in St. Louis. Then, they traveled farther east to points of interest in Kentucky. They visited the replica of Noah's Ark and visited Mammoth Cave. When I told Jared Meng that Paul's family visited Noah's Ark, he asked, "The real ark?" He was teasing, but I said, "I wish they had found the real thing."
Saturday evening, Jake and Sarah hosted a swim birthday party for Westyn's 7th at Sherman and Mary's house. Lots of friends attended and enjoyed a delicious picnic supper. It was difficult getting the kids out of the pool to eat, have Westyn blow out the candles, and open his gifts. As soon as they could, they ran back to the pool. It was a fun time for everyone on a perfect July evening.
August is almost upon us. Early August birthdays are the 6th-Avery Cash, the 7th is Janelle Koehler, the 8th Jordan Veach, the 10th Kodie & Kelby Koehler, and the 10th is Don and Ferryl Cash's weddinf anniversary. Best wishes to all!
Before the crowbar was invented, the crows did all their drinking at home. :-) Have a good week and be a blessing to others.
