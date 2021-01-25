Sunday evening--Watching the Packers/Buccaneers football game and waiting for the ice/snow storm to begin. Then, I'll watch the Chiefs/Buffalo Bills game. I hope the weather is decent in KC and that the Chiefs do better than the Packers today and the KU basketball team last night.
Several Highland friends have come down with COVID, but they say they are doing OK. With all of the gatherings to watch the Chiefs game tonight, there may be new cases showing up this week. I hope not. It's so easy to wear a mask to help stop the spread. I know it's not 100 percent effective, but it helps. It has claimed more lives in America than WW2--over 400,000. At least Biden is addressing it rather than ignoring it like Donnie T. did.
I, and many others, attended a "Blessed Event Shower" for Allie Wilmes-Baker today. It was held at the Community Center with the theme "Over the Moon." It was wonderful for me to be able to get out and see people I have not seen since 11-17-20. Michelle Novinger is a nurse where Allie will deliver around March 2. She came with Allie to the shower; It was good to see her again.
Paul, Jodi, Hannah, Claire, and Jace Twombly recently returned from a snow ski trip to Colorado. Jace was worried that he wouldn't be able to learn to ski and the other family members already knew how. But, he caught on quickly, and everyone had a wonderful time. Other than skiing, they enjoyed tubing on the snow, snowmobiling, and went up 11,500 feet, almost to the top the Continental Divide. It was cold in Colorado, but sunshine prevailed which warmed the snow and made it more slick. I think they all had their share of wipeouts.
Mary invited me for Sunday lunch and as usual it was delicious (mainly because I didn't have to cook it). Five-month-old Callee was her usual happy self, but 20-month-old Bob, was unusually unhappy. He wanted his mama (Selena) to be with him all the time. No one else would do even Dad (Josh). He's probably cutting teeth, but he refused to let anyone, except Mom, near him. That is so unlike happy, fun-loving Little Man Bob. Maybe he went home to a big nap that helped solve the problem.
I thought Trump did a good job of peacefully departing Washington, DC. It's unbelievable that he still believes the election was rigged. But, he blamed something--fake news, Democrats, Dr. Fauci, etc.--happened that he didn't like. It was always someone else's fault. He began and ended his presidency with the song "I Did It My Way" which didn't work out too well for him. His arrogance just could stop him for doing that. Let's hope President Biden confers with experts and specialists. Trump conferred with no one because it had to be "Donnie's Way!" Pride goes before a fall, and that's what cost Trump another four-years. Biden is not perfect and he admits it. I didn't just not like as President--I've heard about his shenanigans for 25 years and how he has destroyed people--many of them women.
I came home from Hiawatha on old 36 highway last week, and noticed the Fred Smith home being torn down. More people need to do that with their "beyond repair" properties in the Highland area. Why pay taxes on unusable buildings?
I have two doctor appointments this week--one is a scan to see how well the chemo is working and the other is another chemo treatment. I hope the chemo is doing its job, because that's my only option. Last Thursday, I had three appoints in one day--first to a KC eye doctor to make sure the cancer had not spread to my eye (retina)--it hadn't--then to my GP for a bi-yearly check-up, then to the cancer center to have my pic line changed. Thank you, Sister-Friend Cheril McKay for be a wonderful chauffeur.
The Chiefs are leading 21-9. I think I'll stop writing and enjoy the rest of the game. If they lose, I'll come back and write more.
