A beautiful day ushered in spring time in Doniphan County. It got up to 60+ degrees with no wind and lots of nature greening up. After such an awful winter, today has been welcomed by all. We may get rain on Monday, but as long as it's not snow, we won't complain. Once field work opens up, the working hours will extend way into the dark hours. God bless and protect our farmers.
I visited with Francis Collins last weekend. She is recovering from her broken shoulder and from being isolated due to family members having the COVID-19 virus. She is so grateful to her church family, her friends, and other family members for their prayers, bringing meals to her family, and helping with things around the house. Francis finds it better to sleep in a recliner, but we know that's not more comfortable than her bed. She and Dan have been overwhelmed for all the kindnesses shown to their family during this time. Small town blessings are plentiful. She wishes God's best blessings for all of you.
I attended Mari Twombly's first communion service at St. James Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Others in attendance were Grammy (Judy) and PaPa (Michael) Twombly, cousins Tori and Max Brazile, Mom (Mika), Dad (Tracy) Maira (sister) and (GG) me. Mari was a little nervous--she doesn't like to be the center of attention--but she made it through with flying colors. Following the service, Uncle Travis Twombly joined us, and we all went to Ground Round for dinner. While there Ken McCauley stopped by our table to say "Hi." He and Mary were celebrating granddaughter Reese's birthday that evening.
Friday evening, granddaughter Deidra Brazile, gave birth to Cami Marie, so she and Chad did not attend the celebration for Mari on Saturday. However, they were at the "Farewell For Now" reception for Tracy, Mika, Mari, and Maira at the home of Michael and Judy Twombly. Of course, Cami stole some of the attention from the honored guests. It was fun to be together as a family again, as well as seeing many friends of Tracy's and Mika's. To say we will miss Tracy and family is an understatement, but it will be good for them to spend time with Mika's family. Hopefully, some of the Twomblys will be able to visit them in Hiroshima, Japan next summer.
I did not get to attend the St. Pat's celebration at Kirkwook & Co. on the 13th. I was looking forward to the fun and food--Corned Beef & Cabbage--but, I had a carpenter at my house until almost 2:00 p.m. I hope there was a good turnout so it will be repeated next year.
I see some activity at the Martin house on Main Street, but don't know what is going on. I am so glad to see people working at that beautiful old house that has been empty for many years. Hopefully, someone will be moving in after a while.
I visited with Helen Gilmore last week, and in our conversation she mentioned she had bought a clothes dryer from Highland Hardware. I had no idea they sold household appliances, so I stopped to see if they would happen to have a washing machine. They did. I bought it, and they installed it for me and took away my old washer. Shopping locally is WONDERFUL! If Highland Hardware doesn't have it, they can probably get it for you. And, I paid less than if I had gone to Home Depot, Menard,s, etc.
All my life I have had so much hair that people--especially my students--have accused me of wearing a wig. Well, thanks to chemo, I have about a dozen strands of hair left on my head. It's not easy being bald, but the doctor tells me that it will come back in in time. I've heard that wigs are itchy, so I don't think I'll go that path. So, I'll embrace my bald period like so many ladies have before me.
