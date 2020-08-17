The Highland Community mourns the loss of two loved members. Clifford Hawk was the Ag instructor at Highland Community College for many years. He was a victim of ALS and passed away Aug. 14. Many former students would stop to visit with Clifford as he was a much loved instructor. Mr. Hawk will be missed by all who knew him. My sincere sympathy is with his family.
I send condolences to the family of Maryellen Neibling who passed away on the 14th with her loving family at her bedside. Maryellen was a busy women who enjoyed her flower gardens and contributed much to her church activities. She is survived by her husband Harvey, her children, and grandchildren.
This year has given us beautiful crops, gardens, and flowers. As I drive by beautiful soybean fields, I notice how free of weeds they are. When my kids were in late elementary and high school, they walked the bean fields with Bob and me. I hated getting out early so we could be finished before lunch. The dew was heavy on the beans, so we would all get soaked up to our armpits. Our shoes were heavy with mud, as we walked row after row cutting weeds. The kids would walk bean fields for other farmers, too, to earn more money. They used corn knives which had been sharpened to make cutting easier. I think Mary Jane was working for the Taylors at White Cloud when she chopped a weed and cut her foot. They took good care of her. Those beautiful weed-free soybean fields of today are appreciated by every bean walker that ever was.
The carpenters are making progress on the house in Highland that I will move into before too long. They work as often as they can, but they cannot work every day. They are excellent carpenters and make great decisions about design. It will not be a fancy home, but it will be perfect for me. I don't know if they plan to flip another house in Highland, but if they do there are lots of houses to choose from.
DWest teachers returned to school last Wednesday-Friday for in-service classes. The days were spent in discussion of how we see the school year going due to the COVID-19. Our main focus is keeping everyone safe, and it will take some getting used to new rules. I hope we can remain in the building for the entire nine-months, but we realize the determination of that will be dependent upon many things. Our administrators have had very little down time this summer as things change almost daily about to handle students and the logistics of keeping distancing in place. Everyone - students, teachers, administrators, cooks, bus drivers, maintenance personnel, and parents - will determine how safety will be managed. It will take everyone, so let's be patient with one another and success will be ours.
Sherman and Mary Jane hosted their kids and me for lunch on Sunday. The delicious dinner was topped off with homemade apple pie a' la mode. No one leaves Mary's table hungry. The Smiths had a wedding to attend at 3:00 o'clock, so I drove to Lowe's to get a dishwasher and range. The ones in the farm house will remain for Scotti and Brock. The kids have brought their dog, Duke, out here to help him get used to living here. He seems to like it just fine.
A couple had been married for 25 years and were celebrating their 60th birthday, which fell on the same day. During the celebration a fairy appeared and said that because they had been such a loving couple for 25 years, she would give them one wish each. The wife wished to travel around the world. The fairy waved her wand and "poof" the wife had the ticket in her hand. The husband then wished for a woman 30 years younger than him. The fairy waved her wand and "poof" - the man was 90 years old.
Have a blessed week and always be kind to one another.
