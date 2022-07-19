Another nice rain over the weekend is keeping our crops and gardens thriving. What a blessing rain is! It does my heart good to see fields of weed free soybeans and know that no one had to walk the rows to chop weeds from the bean fields. I remember doing that with Bob and the kids for many summers. I hated every minute of it. We'd go out early while the dew was still heavy on the plants--of course, we'd get soaking wet, and our shoes would become heavy from the mud. We would quit around noon as it got so hot, we couldn't bear the afternoon sun. I praise the company who created herbicides for our crops. Sister Bonnie loved to be outside helping Dad, but I have never been a lover of being outside. I'd rather scrub the floors. Having two bouts of melanoma convinced me that the sun was not my friend. I am still that way. When I am outside, I seek the shade.
On August 13th, at 5:00 p.m. at Ernie's Bar & Grill in Highland, there will be a benefit for Narissa Elrod. Over the past few years, Narissa started experiencing intermittent headaches and seizures. Her recent diagnostic test confirmed she has Moya Moya disease--artery blockage on both sides of the brain. She needs surgery, just as her mother Shannon did when Narissa was 10-years old. Shannon passed at 29 years of age. Narissa grew up in White Cloud and graduated from Doniphan West Schools. Narissa will be receiving at Stanford Moya Moya Center just outside of San Francisco. She will be there 3-4 weeks for multiple surgeries and recovery. The financial burden is far greater than the family's ability to cover the cost. A freewill donation potluck style meal will be provided. Please bring a side dish or a dessert--the meat will be provided. Items have been donated to a silent raffle auction. To donate text or call 785-285-8770 or 785-285-2478. Thank you in advance for your generosity.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on August 20th, at Fanning Community of Christ for Don McKay. Kathy A. McKay Twombly is Don's sister.
The Doniphan County Historical Society will meet at 6:00 p.m. on July 28th at the White Cloud Legion Hall. It will be a potluck supper. Dr. Deb Bryan will relate to us the progress of projects in White Cloud. Everyone is welcome.
JoAnn Dunn spent most of last week in the Atchison Hospital. She is home now, and her daughter Pam is staying with her. JoAnn is receiving therapy and will be homebound for at least a month. JoAnn loves to receive cards at Box 82, Highland, KS 66035. Hugs and prayers to you, JoAnn.
Saturday evening, Sherman and Mary Jane hosted a birthday party for 10-year-old step-grandson Westyn Puckett. Lots of family and friends gathered to celebrate Westyn. Lots of good eats and fun swimming and birthday gifts rounded out the evening. Then, on Sunday, Sherman and Mary hosted a birthday lunch for their son-in-law, Jared Meng. A cheeseburger lunch with salads and strawberry shortcake was enjoyed by everyone. Jared celebrated 30 years and his daughter Callee sang to him several times and helped him blow out the candles.
The foundation for the new Christian Church Community Center has been poured. It is located across the street west of the church where Dunn's gas station used to be. It will be much more handicapped accessible than their church basement. I am sure it will be used often.
I went to the Arrow Theater in Hiawatha last Friday evening to see "Where the Crawdads Sing." As is most often the case, I liked the book better. It's nice to have a movie theater closer than St. Joe. And there's a very nice ice-cream shop right next to the theater. Of course, I couldn't leave Hiawatha without visiting WalMart. I am thankful I feel well enough to do those things.
I am sorry I omitted the last name of Connie Ruhnke Cluck from last week's happy birthday greetings. Also, I knew it was spelled "capitol" not capital, but the auto correct wouldn't let me change it. Crazy technology.
Stay cool this week! You know I will.
