I'm back! Last week I was so ill I didn't have the strength to even sit at the computer to send in any items. Come to find out, what I was blaming on my radiation treatments turned out to be a UTI. So, I spent 24 hours in the hospital receiving fluids and medications. I feel so much better now, and I praise my daughter, Mary, for insisting I go to the ER. I spent Mother's Day at home resting up, and all of my kids stopped by to celebrate me. It was a wonderful day!
A light lunch open house will be held on June 4, from 12:00-3:00 p.m. at the Highland Community Center to celebrate the life of Keith Lewis. Keith loved to visit, so visit we will. All are welcome.--Becky Lewis
Another Fleas Market weekend has come and gone with large crowds, rare finds, and good food. The weather was a little cool with one night of rain, but it didn't seem to deter anyone from searching for that thing(s) they couldn't live without. Both Sparks and White Cloud did booming business.
The Bluestreak class of 1961 is having a good response to their reunion on May 28. We'll meet at Ernie's at 11:30 with the meal being served at 12:30. If you attended high school with us, drop by to say, "Hi!"
Today--Monday, May 9. I celebrate my last of 28 radiation treatments. It has not been easy, but I finished! Soon I will have a CT scan to see if the radiation had any effect on the pancreatic tumor. I pray it did, because I was tempted several times to stop radiation.
An anonymous quote I saw on Facebook really enlightened me. It said, "We are all sinners judging other sinners because they sin differently than me." Isn't that profound? Well, it was to me anyway.
Another I read that I like--"You gotta' be ready to break generational curses without the support of those who passed them on to you."
I pray for God to bless each of you who have shown such kindness to me. I hope I can somehow do a kindness for each of you.
