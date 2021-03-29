First of all, I need to clarify a misunderstanding one of my readers wrote about to the editor. I quoted a person who claimed that Jesus is a socialist and a liberal. I thought it was interesting as he was writing in a non-political view. He wrote of Jesus as a socialist who values the collective well-being of the community, rather than individuals. Jesus, as a liberal, was also non-political. Liberal shares a root with liberty and can mean generous and broad-minded. It's root of liber means free & independent. So, I hope this clarifies the values that Jesus wanted for all people. He spent time with the outcasts in order to bring about changes in their lives. Today, we feel the need to judge those who don't have our same values, or our same religion, or our same skin color, or our same culture. "Love one another as He has loved each one of us." That means the agape love taught by Him.
I want to publish my new email and home address so I can get all my mail. My home address is 302 North Kansas, Highland, KS 66035. My new email is nktt@rainbowtel.net Send me your news or send it directly to kschief@carsoncomm.com I also send articles to the Hiawatha paper to joeymay@npgco.com You may include your news in my column, or publish it on your own.
My chemo treatments are going well. I don't know how many more I'll have to have, but I think it's quite a few. When I was sick last November and in the hospital for two weeks, I received no cancer treatments. So, I think the cancer had nothing to slow it down. But, the treatments are going well and I am not sick with nausea. I am weaker than I'd like to be, but I'm working on getting my energy back. Karla Diveley has finished her chemo treatments and is now doing radiation. We are both in a battle in which we didn't want to participate, but we're fighters, and will not give up. Blessings to all who are fighting this sneaky, horrible disease.
I hadn't seen grandson Luke for quite a while, so I invited him to have dinner with me at Kirkwood & Co. last Friday evening. Seth and Sandy, Brock and Scotti joined us good food and great visiting. Whenever Seth is around, you know there will be plenty of laughter. He remembers every funny quote or situation from every movie he has seen, and he recalls them at the most appropriate time. He told us about a series he watched called "My 600 pound like." His quotes and actions from there had us all laughing. What a fun kid to be around. Then, Luke started telling us about his crazy cat which brought more laughter. I think Luke hopes his cat will run away, but no such luck. I told him to bring it to the farm and put it in his dad's shop. He's considering that. Brock and Scotti have a golden retriever named Duke who is too laid back to have any stories about him. While we were eating Kevin and Kim White and Roger and Esther Gormley stopped by our table to visit a bit. It was good to see them as COVID has prevented socializing for far too long. Hopefully, we're all working toward kicking that virus out of this world so we can enjoy family and friend visiting again.
Miss Cory Smith was guest of honor at a brunch and bridal shower on Saturday, May 27. She received many beautiful and useful gifts to begin married life with Mr. Kinsten Juhl come this June. It was good to see friends--in person--again. Cory graciously thanked everyone for honoring her with gifts and their friendships. Best wishes to the young couple.
A couple of special grandsons have birthdays soon. Seth Twombly on March 30 and Josh Smith on April 1. Then, this old lady (me) turns 78 on April 6. Yikes! But, I'm still proud to be here!
Have a blessed week and remember--anyone can find the dirt on someone. Be the one who finds the gold.
