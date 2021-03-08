Once again, I am writing my column with nothing "newsy" to write about. It seems that's the same with all small town correspondents. We write of politics, jokes, history, etc., but there's no local news to report. This COVID-19 has changed everything. We don't have as many family events or gatherings, nor do we do socializing like we did in 2019. We are not having as much fun as we did pre-COVID-19. Let's each do every thing possible to wipe out this ugly virus.
Grandson Travis Twombly was home last weekend from Nebraska City, so Deidra and Chad hosted a family pizza party so we could all visit with Trav. He works for Whetstone Quarry in Nebraska City and likes it very much. The little cousins--Mari, Maira, Tori, Max, and Hali--love being together. They will definitely miss one another when Tracy, Mika, and girls move to Japan.
Sunday, March 14, is the "Farewell For Now" reception for Tracy's family. Anyone who would like to join us in bidding farewell to them may join us at Michael and Judy's home between the hours of 2:00 and 4:00. Sorry to say we lose an hour's sleep this Saturday as we have to "spring forward" on our clocks.
Master Robert "Bob" Louis Smith was guest of honor at his 2nd birthday party last Sunday at noon. Josh and Selena hosted family to help Bob celebrate. Pizza, salad, and ice-cream cake was served to his guests. As Bob was opening his gifts, he wanted to stop and play with that gift before moving on to the next. He became a little overwhelmed with so many gifts to open. "Paw Patrol" was the theme of the party. Bob is familiar with every character on that show. He learns good life-lessons from Marshall, the main character. We hope that helps him avoid the "Terrible Twos."
Many of you remember me telling of how blessed I felt to be able to correspond with my first-grade teacher, Ms. Beulah Ranck Wehrman Wilson for the past five years. Sadly, she recently passed. I knew that day was coming, but I miss visiting with her. Her granddaughter wrote to me and said they were bringing Mrs. Wilson's ashes back to White Cloud this summer. I am anxious to meet them to celebrate Mrs. Wilson's life.
Don't forget to put on the green and celebrate St. Patrick's Day on Main Street this Saturday with Kirkwood & Co. I'm going for the corned beef and cabbage! It's supposed to be great weather, so come join the fun!
My sincere sympathy goes to Leola Williams and family at the passing of husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa at the passing of Sam Williams. Sam was a great guy who was loved and respected by all who knew him.
Harold Twombly is now residing at Two Timbers. Harold loves to visit, so I have an idea he will be very happy at TT.
Fred Everett of Wathena has been creating a mud room for me at my house. He has had so many people stop to visit with him about doing work for them. He's gotten good "press" just by working for me. I think he has so many new jobs lined-up he's overwhelmed. There can never be too many handymen in small towns. I am really pleased with what he has done for me.
I found this on the Internet and find it to be very interesting: Jesus was a liberal and a socialist. The defining message of the four Christian Gospels and of Jesus himself was this--helping the poor; healing the sick; clothing the naked; feed the hungry; uplift the underdog; care of children; distribution of wealth; be mindful of immigrant and strangers in your land; etc. By all the defining definitions of liberal and socialist, Jesus was most definitely both of them. He was also a rebel and a fighter for the poor, bullied, and the displaced of his time. Remember--this is food for thought. It is one person's opinion of the personality of Jesus who was a lover of making peace and enriching the lives of all He met. As His followers, we are to emulate Him by helping to create peace in a hurting world. "Love your neighbor" and, let God take care of the rest. Pray for His will to be done.
