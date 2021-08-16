No news is good news--right? Well, not when it comes to writing a weekly column for the newspaper. The cooler weather is the best thing that has happened around here for a while. The crops are the same as made, so farmers are readying their combines, tractors, and semi-trucks for harvest. The gardens are picked clean except for a few tomatoes that will close out the season. Lots of delicious vegetables have been shared and enjoyed by neighbors and kin.
I had Sunday lunch with Sherman, Mary Jane, and family. My favorite parts of the meal were Mary's homemade sourdough hot rolls and peach cobbler. She is such a good cook and we all enjoy sharing in that talent.
Sherman is feeling somewhat better, but he is still a little tired and doesn't have the endurance he once had. COVID doesn't just strike and move on--it lingers for a long time.
Great-granddaughter little Miss Callee Meng will celebrate birthday #1 on August 22. She is crawling everywhere and investigating everything within reach. Mama Katie and Daddy Jared have a sweet, happy little girl who has a smile for everyone.
Grandson Jace Twombly will celebrate his 10th birthday on August 25 along with his Grampa Jerry Pape. If he has his way, his birthday will be spent playing baseball with his cousins.
I hope you all have a blessed week. And remember, you can be anything you want to be, so be kind to one another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.