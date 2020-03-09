Our family and our church family are heartbroken about the passing of Carolyn Whetstine Saunders. I met Carolyn when I was a BlueStreak freshman at Highland High School. She always had a smile and happy mood for all the students and the faculty. She was a year ahead of me graduating in 1960. Shortly after her high school graduation she married David Twombly and had two children, Steven and Carolyn, before David passed in 1965. Several years later, she married Bill Saunders and their sons are Lane and Jared. Bill died a few years ago. Carolyn's faith was unmatched by anyone. Her heartaches were many, but her faith never wavered. In fact, they made her faith stronger as she relied upon the Holy Spirit, her family, and her friends. Carolyn will not have a funeral service. Her children invite all who care to attend to join them for lunch at noon this Saturday at Community of Christ at Fanning, . They want to celebrate Carolyn's life with all who knew and loved her. Please join us.
Another loss to our community is the death of Bettie Fritch. Bettie has lived for many years at Living Community in St. Joseph, Mo. She enjoyed the senior living facility and enjoyed having friends drop by. She requested no funeral service and I have not read an obituary in the paper. It's nice that, today, we can have the kind of service we choose. In earlier years it was just understood that the deceased have the "typical" funeral service. Many hard and fast traditions have been broken and that's as it should be. Weddings, funerals, etc. should reflect the couple/person's wishes.
Today, Sunday, March 8, has been the windiest day I have ever experienced. Even as heavy as I am, the wind blew me sideways when walking out to get the paper. I had to hold the storm door with both hands or it would have been air born. Well, maybe not, but it took both hands to open and close it. It's calming down a little this evening, but I can still hear it howling. My hair was a tangled mess by the time I got into the church--not too different from my usual hairstyle. ;-)
DWest is on spring break as we have completed the third quarter of school. This school year has gone by very quickly and as we enter the final quarter, we'll have track meets, softball, baseball, etc. that will cause us teacher to keep track of who missed what lesson. The students are suppose to visit with their teachers about missed assignments, but some students think-"If the teacher doesn't keep track of what assignments I've missed and hand them to me the next day--oh, well." Most students are good at asking the teacher ahead of time what the lesson will be when they're gone, but there's that handful who reason: "She didn't give it to me, so, I'm good." If I taught first grade, I would had it to him/her. But, middle schoolers need to be responsible to get their missed homework.
The home in Highland that I call the Hixon house - or the Virginia Snooks house - or the Cathleen Hanlan house - has new owners/residents. I don't know their names, but I understand they moved here from Topeka. Dana Clary and her father gutted the house and remodeled it, so it's all new and very nice. Now, Dana and her father have gutted the former Virginia Raines house and are completely redoing it. I hope Dana and her dad are fixer-uppers who will beautify Highland one house at a time. There are several that need a face-lift or we need to bid them adieu. The old post-office is beyond repair and could be a danger to people walking near it. Sure hope we bid it adieu soon.
I go to the optometrist Monday to have a test before I have cataract surgery. My vision in my left eye is like looking through a window that has been smeared with Vaseline. I hope my surgery is soon as I get a little nervous driving at night. I'm not ready to give up driving just yet. I watched a video of how the cataract is removed and it's fascinating how quickly it's done. They told me that I may have such good vision after the surgery that I won't have to wear glasses. I would like that, but I would feel half-naked. I've worn glasses since I was 9 years old. That would be a fun, new experience.
Mary Jane and Katie are supposed to leave for the Holy Land on Tuesday, but who knows if they'll get there. This Corona Virus is changing plans for a lot of people. I read in today's paper that several popular holy places in Jerusalem are closed in order to curtail spreading the virus. International travel may have restrictions on travel to certain places as the virus continues to spread. I would be one of the most susceptible to get the virus as my cancer pills always keep my white count low. So, I hope not, but I may have to forego my trip to Japan in May. I'll just have to wait and see how this thing wears out.
Can November's election day please come quickly? The debates are ridiculous and the news is full of controversies over every thing. Our candidates need to discuss their platform and stop putting one another down, and that includes Trump. Good grief. What happened to the respect the USA used to enjoy? Calling people names is the most immature and disrespectful thing that is going on. If there IQ"s are that low, throw them all out and start over.
I got to celebrate with two great-grandson's birthday celebrations today. Josh and Selena hosted Josh's family and me at noon for Bob's one-year celebration. After a delicious meal, Bob opened his gifts--with help from Mom and Dad--then we had cupcakes and ice-cream. Bob liked a red bow so much he ignored the opened gifts. A blue gift box was fun, too. He's such a sweet, loving little guy that he visited with all of us and his sweet smile never left his face. He does love his tractors - even just looking at pictures of them. Then, at 2:30, I went to Michael and Judy's to help celebrate Camden's 6th birthday. Camden is the son of Danielle, Travis' fiancée. Everyone was there except Chad, Deidra's husband, as he was painting indoors for someone in St. Joe. I want to snag him to paint for me, but I'm pretty far down on his list. Travis and family headed back to Nebraska City to look over the house that they purchased. The sellers moved the last of their stuff out today, so they were anxious to get in and make their to-do list. Travis is working for Whetrock Quarry and Danielle is working at a car dealership. We don't see them as often as we like, but we'll have to go check out the "new" house soon.
"God weeps at love withheld, at strength misused, at children's innocence abused, and until we change the way we love--God weeps."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.