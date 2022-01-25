My condolences are with the John Powell family on his passing last week. John was an excellent carpenter and cabinet maker. I asked him to make a gun cabinet for Bob several Christmases ago, and we were extremely pleased with it. John could have been a clone of Abe Lincoln, and I think he portrayed Lincoln a time or two. He will be missed by all who knew him.
If you didn't watch the Chiefs vs. Bills this evening (Sunday), you missed a terrific game. When the game was over, I said to myself, "That's the best FB game I have ever seen!" A minute later I heard one of the commentators say, "That's the best game I've ever seen!" The fourth quarter was so exciting and almost unbelievable. The Chiefs were behind by 3, and with 8 seconds left, they received the ball and moved it down the field far enough to make a field goal for the tie. Mahomes threw a pass to Kelce in the end zone for a Chiefs' victory. Allen, the Bills' QB is an excellent player, too. The Chiefs play at home next Sunday vs. the Bengals at 2:05.
The weather has been so cold that I didn't go anywhere for 9 days. I didn't have any doctors' appointments and other people got some groceries for me and brought my mail in for me. I am getting out on Tuesday to play Bridge in the afternoon and go to a PRIDE Meeting that evening. It's still going to be cold, but I enjoy going to those activities.
Twice during the last month, I have had scares during the night. The first scare was when a shelf in my pantry gave way and canned foods rolled out, making a really loud crash sound. I thought it came from upstairs, but it was in the kitchen. I didn't get up--I remained quiet in bed in case I heard any more sounds. All was quiet, so I went back to sleep. The next morning, I saw cans of food had rolled all over my kitchen and the shelf was barely hanging on in the pantry. Then, last night (Saturday) a large clock hanging on a kitchen wall, fell off and crashed sending pieces of glass all over the kitchen floor. I didn't get out of bed then either. I just listened, then I went back to sleep. I didn't want to be late for church the next morning, so I left the mess and cleaned it up after I got home from church. Right after I moved to this house, someone told me that this house was haunted. I'm beginning to think something is going on because the "crashes" are always during the night. I'm not getting out of a warm bed to clean up a mess at 3:00 a.m. It can wait for morning--or later.
"Happy Birthday!" wishes to my brother Dick Tracy on the 29th and to good friend Cheril McKay on the 30th. Dick has reached a milestone at his 80th year, and I think Cheril will be 60--again. LOL
"I give you a new commandment: Love one another as I have loved you."--John 13:34 (I thought we all needed a reminder to love.)
