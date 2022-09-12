Our family is deeply saddened at the passing of William (Bill) Twombly on Saturday afternoon, September 10. He was 97 years old and enjoyed outdoor activities, especially fishing. Bill had a great sense of humor and enjoyed teasing his kids and his great nieces and nephews. He enjoyed traveling and his family spent several years in Alaska. Bill is survived by his wife Beverly and their four children--Tim, David, Pam, and Lisa and their families. Bill's sister, Ruth Twombly Turner, is the only surviving sibling of Will and Wilma Twombly.
We have had beautiful fall weather for the past week and got a nice rain shower on Saturday. Many farmers have started harvesting corn so the rain will give them a little rest before starting up again. The corn is testing around 24% moisture, so it has to spend several hours being dried. It is reported that the yields are a little better than expected. That's always good news, but the cost of diesel and propane really cuts into the profits. That's the life of a farmer though. It's a good life, but a lot of long hours during planting and harvesting seasons. My prayers are for safety to all the harvesters and grain-truck drivers.
It's protocol for the President to invite the outgoing President and First Lady to attend the unveiling of their official portraits shortly after he (Trump) assumes the presidency. But no, Donnie Boy did not do so to the Obama's portraits. Just recently, President Biden invited the Obama's to attend the unveiling of their portraits. Donnie is racist and jealous, so he refused to honor protocol and arrange the unveiling. I hope he is not invited to Queen Elizabet's funeral services. He showed no respect to her when he visited her when he was President.
Kathy A. Twombly, Virginia Whetstine, Roger Hopkins, and I enjoyed a fried chicken dinner at Kirkwood & Co. last Sunday after church. Roger and Virginia love to laugh, so it's always fun to spend time with them.
It was a great weekend for football teams in NE Kansas and NW Kansas. KU won their game, as did KSU and the KC Chiefs had a terrific game on Sunday afternoon. Don Harter and I used to tease one another over his KU team and my KSU team. But he is a resident at the Wathena Nursing Home for rehab, so he doesn't get to church as often as he would like. So, I'll say "Rock Chalk Jayhawks" (whatever that means), to Don.
Top Videos
My brother, Jere Ray Tracy, has always loved dogs and has had his fair share of them throughout his live. Last Friday he had to put his Lil' Bit down due to health reasons. It's not an easy decision to make, but Jere didn't want her suffering anymore. He has two dogs now that will try to ease his heartache.
Son Michael and daughter-in-law Judy celebrated 39th wedding anniversary last Friday, the 9th. They spent some time in Branson, MO, and saw the presentation of "Jesus." On the way home, Michael stopped at a horse sale in Springfield, MO. But Michael didn't buy any much to Judy's relief. She says he has too many horses already. I don't think Michael could ever have too many horses. Love them both so much.
I want to wish granddaughter Katie Beth Meng a happy birthday on the 14th, and Mike Simpson will celebrate another one this weekend.
May you all be blessed with health and happiness this week, and remember to always be kind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.