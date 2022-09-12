Highland graphic

Our family is deeply saddened at the passing of William (Bill) Twombly on Saturday afternoon, September 10. He was 97 years old and enjoyed outdoor activities, especially fishing. Bill had a great sense of humor and enjoyed teasing his kids and his great nieces and nephews. He enjoyed traveling and his family spent several years in Alaska. Bill is survived by his wife Beverly and their four children--Tim, David, Pam, and Lisa and their families. Bill's sister, Ruth Twombly Turner, is the only surviving sibling of Will and Wilma Twombly.

We have had beautiful fall weather for the past week and got a nice rain shower on Saturday. Many farmers have started harvesting corn so the rain will give them a little rest before starting up again. The corn is testing around 24% moisture, so it has to spend several hours being dried. It is reported that the yields are a little better than expected. That's always good news, but the cost of diesel and propane really cuts into the profits. That's the life of a farmer though. It's a good life, but a lot of long hours during planting and harvesting seasons. My prayers are for safety to all the harvesters and grain-truck drivers.

