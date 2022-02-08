We got about 2 inches of snow early Wednesday, but today (February 6) most of the snow is gone. I went to church this morning without a heavy coat. That was nice, but Puxatony Phil saw his shadow, so it's 6 more months of winter weather for the USA. Last February was awful and we haven't had it bad so far. Lil Twombly hasn't had enough snow this winter because she and her nieces and nephews want more sledding days. She just might get her wish--who knows?
Last week I heard of the passing of Keith Lewis. As I understand it, he died at his home of natural causes. There will be no services. Keith drove semi-trucks during harvest for the boys, so I got better acquainted with him. I would make a negative comment about Trump and he would come unglued. It was fun. Anyway, my sympathy is with his family.
Little Miss Brigstyn Petrik has had two blood transfusions and they're not even a month into her cancer diagnosis. Her mother, Robyn asks everyone to consider donating blood, if you can. Because of my cancer, I cannot donate, but I would be the first in line if I could. There will be lots of daily trips to Kansas City for Brigstyn to get treatments, so please uphold this sweet young family in your prayers.
Love You More is something I say to my kids when they tell me they love me. Well, there is going to be a "Love You More" event for Tammie Sisk, wife of Mike of Highland on February 12 at the Fisher Community Center at Hiawatha. Tammie worked at GN Bank at Hiawatha until she became too ill to continue. In 2019, Tammie was diagnosed with coronary artery disease. She has had two triple bypass surgeries, an infection in her sternum requiring daily trips for 16 weeks for IV treatments. She has continued to fight infections and bone fragments from multiple surgeries. The idea for this fundraiser came from Tammie having to leave work, and Mike missing so many days of work. The doors to Fisher Center open at 4:00 p.m. on February 12. A freewill donation supper will be served from 5-7 p.m. Area businesses have donated items to be auctioned that evening. Auctioneer Logan Gormley has donated his time to auction the items. I hope you will consider attending this fundraiser. If you wish to donate but you cannot attend, please contact me at 785-741-1572 or you could contact Tammie's mother-in-law Jackie Huss Sisk. Remember--when you are in the service of your fellowmen, you are in the service of the Lord. Thank you.
I am feeling really well, but last week I had a scan which showed a slight growth of a tumor in my lung and one on my thyroid. So, my oncologist has ordered a CT scan for me this week. If the scan "glows" on those two spots, he said we'd have to talk about other treatments. If I have to have different treatments, I hope it not radiation. I had 5 radiation treatments about a year ago, and I developed thrush and sepsis. I was in the hospital for two weeks and I felt rotten. I think I am lucky to be alive after I found out how dangerous sepsis is--thank you, God. If we have our health, we should not ask for anything else.
I had lunch with Mary and Sherman after church today. All of their kids and grandkids were there which was great because I haven't seen them for several weeks. We celebrated Sherman's birthday with a hot-wings meal and a delicious chocolate cake made by Mary. Whenever any of Mary and Sherman's family have a birthday, grandson Bob has to have a piece of cake with its own candle. So, after Sherman blew out his candles, Bob got to blow out his candle. Mary cuts Bob a piece of cake, puts a candle on it and puts it on a plate, because his blows usually contain some spittle. After 2 or 3 attempts, he manages to blow it out and we all cheer. Then, Bob has the biggest smile at his accomplishment.
"Being kind costs nothing, but it blesses you and the other person." ALWAYS choose to be kind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.