My condolences to the families of Pat Rosenberger and Bill Fuhrman. Both passed last weekend and were loved and will be missed by all who knew them.
Flea Markets, anyone? I just heard that the Sept. 3-6 Sparks Flea Market will happen next month. It's an open-air event, so it's a GO! I can't speak for other areas, but if I hear of others, I'll let you know.
Recently, my teacher-friend from Missouri phoned to tell of her husband's death due to alcoholism. I am no prude, but to choose alcohol over your family and over your health, is something I can't understand. I realize the power of it having a hold on someone, but I can never justify the sadness it causes. I wrote to my friend a message I found from Sid Ascher: "I drank for joy and became miserable. I drank for sociability and became argumentative. I drank for sophistication and became obnoxious. I drank to help me sleep and woke up exhausted. I drank for exhilaration and ended up depressed. I drank to gain confidence and became afraid. I drank to make conversation flow and became incoherent. I drank to diminish my problems and saw them multiply." To choose anything - work, drugs, alcohol, etc. -over family is too high of a price to pay. Choose joy! Get help if you need to overcome the clutches of destructive behavior.
The kids came for lunch last Sunday - I had a motive - besides just wanting to see them. I tell them to choose something they want, pictures, furniture, dishes, etc. - and if I don't want to take it to town with me, it's theirs. Each visit I get rid of a few more things. Jodi and her sister Lori had to go through their grandparents home after Warner Pape died; Charlene has been in a nursing home for several years. So, Jodi thanked me for "cleaning house" now instead of letting my kids do it after I am gone. Now that I am in the throes of it, I completely understand. Now what happens to the stuff they don't want? A garage sale, of course. Accumulations of the past 59 years have lost their appeal to me, but kids and grandkids welcome "some" of them. I have no idea when I'll be able to move to town, but I'll be ready.
I hope you voted on the 4th. I feel voting is an extremely patriotic thing to do. We have quite a few local offices to vote on, so don't complain if Jane Doe is elected over John Doe because you did not vote.
A scripture says: We have been made instruments in the hands of God, to bring about His great works. Think about it, our hands, our voices, our feet, our compassion, should replicate Christ's agape love and kindness to all. Our treasure is where our heart is and if our hearts are right, our hearts will follow.
Our schools are making plans to begin the school year in our buildings. The maintenance crews at DWest have been working overtime to prepare the safest and cleanest classrooms possible. I hope the students realize that they have an enormous responsibility, too. The students want to be back in our buildings and want to see friends - and that's what we teachers want, too.
Have a blessed week and be a blessing to others.
