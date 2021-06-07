Don't forget the benefit for Harry Smith which will be held Saturday, June 12, at Ernie's in Highland. Harry had to have one of his leg amputated from the knee down. Harry has revived Ernie's and serves delicious food. Come join the fun and help out a Highland businessman.
The Highland City-Wide Garage and Bake Sale will be held Saturday, June 19. Bake Sale and maps to the garage sales will be available at 307 W. Main, between Degginger Park and Kirkwood & Co. Let Dorothy Diveley or Esther Gormley know if you want your location on the map.
Since July 4th is on a Sunday, Highland's 4th of July activities will be held on Saturday, July 3rd. More details will follow shortly.
I attended the Celebration of Life Service for cousin Linda Windmeyer on June 4th at the Bellevue Church. A beautiful tribute of memories, songs, and scripture messages was heard by a full house of family and friends. I saw relatives and friends I have not seen in many years. Barb Koelliker sat by me, and we got caught up visiting and reminiscing. The ladies of the church served a wonderful lunch at the Highland Community Center following the service. My prayers for peace are with Melinda, Sarah, and Will.
Ute Schneider and I enjoyed a 10-day vacation to the Isles of New England and Boston. It's such a beautiful and historic part of our nation. We visited a replica of the original Mayflower, and I do not think I could have survived such a long trip in such a small space. I was asked my favorite part of the trip--I think Nantucket. Lots of history and fun places to shop. Ute and I spent 2 days after the tour, in Boston. Of course, it rained, it blew, and it was cold on our second day, so we didn't get to do much that day. The city trolley was fun to ride to see sites throughout the city. This is a trip I recommend to everyone. We had a tour group of 21 people, and I think I was the only one who didn't like seafood. I ate plenty of fish & chips which was delicious. One evening, the group was served whole lobster with all the trimmings. No one knew how to get the lobster apart and ready to eat. It was hilarious to watch. I wish I had videoed some of the attempts of "wrestling" those lobsters. I might have won the "World's Funniest Video."
I haven't gotten any specific information about the Koelliker Reunion this year, but I have heard it's to be held July 3, at the White Cloud Legion Hall. If anyone has specifics, could you email me at nktt@rainbowtel.net I would appreciate it.
The crops are growing and flourishing in this beautiful weather. It's not time for farmers to enjoy some R & R--except for son-in-law Sherman and grandsons Josh and Jake. They are busy night and day baling hay and getting it picked up. Mary Jane is enjoying her R & R right now with girlfriends at Branson, MO.
Grandson Josh Smith phoned me last week to let me know that grandbaby #10 will be arriving the first of December. I hope big brother Bob is ready for this new arrival. He's gotten all of Mom Selena's and Daddy Josh's attention for the last 2.5 years. I am sure he will be a big help to Mom and Dad. LOL
The Highland Bluestreak Class of 1961 is considering a reunion in the near future. This will be our 60th year and time isn't slowing down or getting any kinder to us. Let me know what you think. I'll try to choose a date that works for most.
Don't forget the Chamber of Commerce breakfast on Thursday, June 19th, at Walter's Wellness Center. RSVP to Martin Allen by June 10.
LitWits BookClub will meet Wednesday evening, June 16, at the Senior Center in Highland. We will discuss "The Great Alone." If you haven't read the book, join us anyway. Come with suggestions for future books to read.
Have you figured out how to avoid parking tickets? Remove your windshield wipers.
