Recently, we have experienced a glimpse of spring, but winter's cold is still with us. Thursday was a bitter day that cancelled Parent/Teacher Conferences at DWest. But it wasn't too cold for Cheril McKay and me from enjoying lunch at Kirkwood & Co. on Thursday. The bitter weather didn't prevent others from enjoying lunch there, too. Good friends plus great food equals fun times at Kirkwood & Co.
I received a letter from the Ma-Hus-Kah Historical Society of White Cloud reminding me it's time to renew my yearly membership of $10. The letter stated they are still working on the roof repair fund. Currently they have a third of the cost for repairs. They have replaced the steps on the north side of the school. Dick and Linda Maris and Clifford Baker rebuilt the entrance to the south side of the basement. Recently the historical society hosted Mrs. Lisa Smith's 5th grade class to visit the school. The school bell was ringing as the students entered the building. Then, they recited the Pledge of Allegiance and experienced school as it used to be. The 23 students, 2 teachers, and bus driver were served lunch followed by ice-cream sandwiches provided by Eric and Crystal Tracy. The students then visited the Community Christian Church and Pete the pig monument which honors the young boy who inspired the creation of piggy banks. If you would like to make a donation to the upkeep of the school or become a member of the historical society, mail your donation to Ma-Hush-Kah Historical Society, 2467 Highway 7, White Cloud, KS 66094. Upon request, you can receive a copy of their newsletter which includes pictures of buildings/places in White Cloud. I am very appreciative to the society for their dedication to keeping the school house and other buildings in White Cloud in good repair.
Scott and I traveled to Topeka on the 14th to attend the luncheon honoring outstanding teachers in Kansas. Scotti Ann Twombly Hanf was among those who received the Kansas Horizon Award which honors outstanding first year teachers. Others attending were husband Brock Hanf and in-laws Bob and Julie Hanf of Atchison. Lots of hugs, smiles, and picture-taking filled the afternoon. Congratulations to Scotti! P.S.-It was Brock's birthday, too.
Friday evening I went to Hiawatha High School for the basketball games. Nephew Parker Winters is a senior and I hadn't attended any of his games. It was good to see Jeff and Dana, too, but I didn't get to see Kinsey. She was off with friends and didn't sit with mom and dad. Parker's brother, Conner, was unable to make it to the game as he was studying for the next big test at KU Medical School. He is doing very well in his studies but that leaves little time of other activities.
Nephew Don Winters planned to visit family in Highland last Saturday, but Ford Motor Co. called him in to work. Gramma Leola Winters and I were disappointed, but we hope he can plan another visit soon. Don was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease last year, but he is doing well and continues to be as active as possible. My love and prayers are with you, Don.
Kathy A. Twombly, Carolyn Saunders, and I had lunch at the Swinging Doors in Rulo after church last Sunday. I haven't been there for quite a while, but the chicken/fish buffet was very good. Lots of remodeling made the restaurant very welcoming. Kathy A. was the driver, and after lunch she drove us to Big Lake to see the aftermath of last year's flooding. Such a sad site. Cabins had been destroyed and debris was everywhere. The lake is brim full, so a wet spring or overflowing river waters would easily cause more flooding. I hope that doesn't happen.
Sometimes student remarks amazes/shocks me. Several 8th grade students know I am not a fan of Donald Trump, and they asked me what I was going to do on President Trump Day. I had to explain to them that President's Day was to honor presidents from George Washington to Donald Trump. A couple students wanted to argue that it was President Trump Day. How did they get through 8 years of school believing that? Hummm-I'll bet Trump thinks it's his day, too.
Are you gearing up for daylight saving time to begin? I'm not. I want it to stay on God's time or DST all year. Parents of young children would really appreciate it, also. March 8 will cause me to change time on all my clocks--Grrrrr! Babies will get up or go to bed at new hours which doesn't sit well with parents. The life of the farmer won't change--they work from sunup to sundown every day. Maybe the golfers will enjoy the extended afternoon daylight hour.
It's a wedding! Melanie Whetstine Hollabaugh and Brian Hill will be united in holy matrimony this Saturday, at 5 p.m., Feb. 22, at Community of Christ. Their reception will be at Troy Community Building at 6:15 p.m. Family and friends are invited to this happy occasion. You might not know Brian, but if you have been to home basketball games at DWest, Brian is the fun guy who had the entire audience standing and singing "Sweet Caroline." I wish he would do that at every home game. Fun!!
February birthday celebrations include: Autum Cash and Kyla Koehler on the 21st, Lane Saunders and Bob Rahe on the 22nd, Leonard "Bud" Twombly and Rylee Leupold on the 26th, and Josh Saunders on the 28th. No leap year birthdays that I know of. Birthday blessings to all!
Can you figure out this "Whatzit?" TJIUMSET Think on it. I'll reveal the answer next week. My 8th graders should know it.
