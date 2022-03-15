Well, I have always been upfront and transparent about my cancer, so I will give you another update. Last week, Mary Jane and I went to my oncologist to have him tell us what the biopsy revealed. It was not good news. I kind of had a feeling it wouldn't be good news. So, he told us that I have pancreatic cancer, as well as breast cancer. I have been taking treatments since May of 2012 and thought that medicine would work on all types of cancer, but I guess not. He said pancreatic cancer is very aggressive and difficult to treat. On the 16th I will visit with the radiologist to discuss treatments. I will probably go for treatments Monday-Friday for several weeks. I do not like radiation at all, but I will see if it has any effect on the tumor. If it shrinks the tumor, I'll stick with it. I will continue my chemo pills for breast surgery, so I may be wiped-out after radiation. Thank you so much for your thoughts and prayers--keep them coming.
My sympathy is with the family of Rick Cole who passed last week. He has been ill for quite a while.
Saturday evening, I went to Michael's and Judy's house to celebrate Little Miss Cami's first birthday. Her three-year-old sister, Hali, was a "big help" in opening Cami's gifts. Hali even wanted to blow out the candles. She gets so excited, and she tries to refrain herself from opening the gifts, but Cami was so slow. Cami wanted to play with each gift, but Hali encouraged her to open the next gift with Hali's help. Judy and Mama Deidra served a delicious meal of roast beef with all the trimmings. It was a fun evening with family.
After church on Sunday, I went to Mary's and Sherman's house for lunch. Josh, Selena, Bob, and Henry weren't there because they were celebrating Bob's third birthday with Selena's family. Jared, Katie, and Callee Meng, Jake, Sarah, and Stockton Smith were there, also. It's so much watching 20-month-old Callee and 14-month-old Stockton "play" together. Callee doesn't back off when there's a confrontation with one of her boy cousins. Stockton is young enough that he doesn't challenge Callee. Jared will say "Be nice, Callee." Well, she tries, but she's outnumbered by boy cousins, so she stays on the defense. She is so stinking cute.
I saw a quote the other day that I really like. It said, "We need to unlearn the lies we inherited." We need to unlearn that the white race is the superior race. We're not. We need to unlearn that the Native Americans were savages. They weren't. We need to unlearn that women are not capable of becoming President of the USA. We're not and we couldn't do worse than many of the men who were President. We need to unlearn that racism is OK. It's NOT and it will never be. One boy student told me "I was born a racist and I'll die a racist." I said, "No, John, you weren't. Someone taught you to be racist." When good people are silent, evil will win. Be someone who doesn't let that happen. Be kind all the time.
