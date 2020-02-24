Not a lot of "news" to report from our little corner of the world. The cold is still hanging around and it hasn't snowed for quite a while, but you can still find piles of snow that hasn't melted yet. We're supposed to get rain and snow this week, so the farmers get another respite before spring work opens up. Daylight Saving Time is coming on March 8 and that's one change I don't like. Springing forward messes with everyone's schedule for the first few days. Wish we would stay on regular time or DST all year around.
Cheril McKay drove me to north Kansas City last Thursday afternoon to get my eyes checked at Sabate's Eye Clinic. I found out I have a couple of cataracts that need to be removed. So, just one more thing that comes with growing older. I hope the surgery happens soon, because right now it seems as if I am looking through a window smeared with Vaseline. I understand that when the cataracts are removed I won't believe how clearly my vision will be. It is difficult driving at night because of the bright headlights coming at me. I only drive to very familiar places at night. I hope the surgery won't interfere too much with my teaching. It's no fun planning for a sub to come in.
I spent Saturday afternoon and evening grading assignments from my 7th & 8th graders. Some of the assignments were poems they wrote and several language arts writing assignments. Those take quite a while to grade and I wanted to get them finished, and I worked right through the wedding of Melanie Whetstine and Brian Hill. At church this morning they were talking about the wedding and how nice it was and how much fun the reception was for everyone. They are a fun-loving couple, and I know they will live happily ever after.
Do any of you have Roku so you can watch Netflix and lots of other special channels? I do and I watch it more than my Direct TV. The problem with Netflix is there aren't any commercials and time gets away very quickly. I have found several serials that I enjoy because I don't have to wait until next week to see the next installment. On weekends, it's easy to start watching and when I look at the clock it's 1:00 a.m. or later. On weekdays I watch the clock, and at 10:00 p.m. the TV goes off 'cause 7:00 a.m. comes around pretty quickly.
I went to Sherm and Mary Jane's for lunch after church last Sunday. It's always a treat to go for a delicious lunch and see the grandkids and great-grandson Bob. On the 8th of March we'll get together to celebrate Bob's first birthday. He is such a sweet, happy little guy and he's so friendly. He loves to laugh and play tractors with Grampa Sherm and Uncle Jake. His real birthday is March 6 which is also his great-great gramma Mervene's birthday. How I wish she was here to enjoy little Bob.
My sympathy goes to Ellen Tilton Buser on the death of her husband Bob. Ellen was a Highland Bluestreak of 1961. She and Bob lived in Sabetha, KS, all their married life. His funeral service is Tuesday the 25th. If you would like to send Ellen and family a card her address is 815 North 14th Street, Sabetha, KS 66534.
Be cautious when you volunteer to go along as a sponsor with your student's class field trip. Angie Kinkead Eberly went with Cooper's class to ski at Snow Creek last week. As she was trying to stop her skis hit something under the snow and sent her flying. Surgery will be soon to repair her ACL and meniscus. I don't know anyone who is more fit than Angie, so I was surprised and sorry to hear of her accident. Best wishes for an uneventful recovery, Angie.
Did you figure out the Whatzit? in my last week's column? TJIUMSET = Just in time.
Remember--silence is sometimes the best answer. Wherever there is a human being, there is an opportunity for kindness.
