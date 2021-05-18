I considered not writing my column this week because there's no news or exciting happenings going on. We had a wonderful rain early Sunday morning and through the day. We needed it and it came down just perfectly. Now, if that kind of rain would happen every two weeks or so throughout the growing season for crops and gardens.
Most activities that are keeping everyone busy are graduations. Students from Pre-school through post-graduate are being celebrated by family and friends. Community of Christ will recognize our graduates this Sunday, May 23, at 10:45 a.m.
Mary Jane and Katie helped Shelly Wilmes move some of her belongs to Kansas City last Saturday. Yes, we are losing Shelly from our area. She has been a loving day care provider for many years in Highland. She was the day care provider for infant granddaughter Scotti & brothers. Scotti is now a school teacher, so that has been many years of caring for many children--22 years, in fact. She is moving to KC to be closer to her daughter Allie and son Adam. Oh, but most importantly her new grandson will be one of her new day care children in KC. We will miss Shelly and family, but we wish her every happiness in future endeavors.
Jesus loves His church. But we all know He didn't die to save buildings made of wood and stone. Jesus died to save people! The church is all the people saved by Jesus. We gather in a building, but we serve Him by being kind, compassionate, and faithful to His word.
