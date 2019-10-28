We're supposed to have a rainy/snowy week, but I hope it holds off for a while. The harvesters are getting lots of crops into their bins or hauling it to elevators. It's always nice to finish harvesting before Thanksgiving, but I don't know if that will happen this year. It may be really cold and wet at Halloween. The Hiawatha parade is always wonderful but a cold, wet evening would deter people from standing outside watching the parade. It has been cold and snowy for Halloween before, and the parade must go on. People riding on the floats need to be bundled up, even the Halloween queen and her attendants. It's not fun to be cold.
On Saturday, I attended a bridal shower for grandson Jake Smith's fiancee, Sarah, at the Troy Christian Church. It was a fun shower with delicious brunch items. Granddaughter Deidra and her two daughters were there, too. I had not seen them for a while and was surprised that little Halie was crawling. She has mastered the art and goes quickly from one place to another or one person to another. I want to hold her and snuggle, but she's too busy for that. Seven-month-old great-grandson Bob was loved and admired by Halie. She saw someone almost her own size and loved on him. I think they both enjoyed getting better acquainted.
I have been having some carpenter work done at the house and now they are building a garage near the house. We couldn't figure out a way to adjoin it to the house, but it will be close enough that I won't have to contend with the weather. At 76 years old, I don't know how much time I'll have to enjoy it, but I've always wanted a garage. I'm sure Bob is shaking his head and saying, "You don't need that, Kate." Well, I think at 76 I'll enjoy the garage more than ever. He would, too, if he was still here.
Don't forget to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed on Sunday evening. I wish we, as a nation, would agree to leave it one way or the other.
Our church is planning to stuff the shoeboxes again this year for "Christmas in a Shoebox." We will do that during Sunday School on November 10, and then we can deliver them to the Eternal Hope Life Center at Hiawatha to be shipped to children in need. Not only do we fill the box with a toy or two, but they need underwear, socks, hygiene products, etc. Our kids love doing this and it is a blessing to those in need in God's name. The only "rub" is the cost of shipping the boxes. It costs $9.00 per box which really mounts up when lots of boxes are sent. Some of our congregation just gives the $9 instead of packing a shoebox, so it works out pretty well. The joy the kids get from doing this makes it all worthwhile.
More answers on a sixth-grade test: "Johann Bach wrote a great many musical compositions and had a large number of children. In between, he practiced on an old spinster which he kept in the attic. Bach died from 1750 to the present. Bach was the most famous composer in the world and so was Handel. Handel was half German, half Italian, and half English. He was very large."
Wise Sayings: Government - Government's view of the economy could be summed up in a few short phrases: If it moves, tax it. If it keeps moving, regulate it. And if it stops moving, subsidize it. ~ R. Reagan
Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn't mean politics won't take an interest in you. ~ Pericles (430 B.C.) Giving money and power to government is like giving whiskey and car keys to a teenage boy. ~ P.J. O'Rourke
Happy Nov. 1 birthday to Hank McCarthy grandson of Tom Bond. On November 3rd, my brother Jere Tracy, son Paul Twombly, and friend Brycen Bauman will celebrate another birthday. May your birthdays be the best ever for each of you.
