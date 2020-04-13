I hope all is well with every one and that you are adapting to isolation better than we did at first. I think it might be difficult for me to get back out there when the isolation ban is lifted. Too many people have gotten ill or died because too many ignored the isolation order. To stay home not only protects the person but every one he/she comes into contact with each day. People whose bodies cannot build up enough antibodies to fight the virus are the ones who die from it. So, I hope everyone realizes that we need to help one another to conquer this crazy virus.
It is so sad to see on the news that there are mass burials happening in New York City. That just seems so sad and inhumane, but they have no other choice. Over 700 people dying in one day is next to impossible to do otherwise. Mile long food lines is another thing that I didn't think would happen in America. This nether life we're living gives us a bit of knowledge of how poorer countries experience every day. Prayers for the world.
If you drive around Highland, you will see colorful pictures of hearts, flowers, rainbows, etc. posted in many homes. Highland kids are trying to put a bit of color and happiness in their windows for passerby's to see and enjoy. If you haven't put a picture or two in your house windows, would you want to join in to spread some cheer to others? People do get out and drive around to give themselves a bit of a break, so let's give them something happy to look for.
I went to Mary and Sherman's on Sunday for Easter lunch. As always, Mary Jane's cooking was a treat which was topped off with a Pioneer Woman recipe of a 3-layer coconut cake. I brought home a piece of the cake and one of Mary's cinnamon rolls. Monday morning and both are gone said I as I licked my lips. We were blessed on Easter even though we didn't attend church. I asked Siri to play "Was it a Morning Like This" by Sandy Patty in honor of precious Leigh Ann. Everyone was supposed to stand on their porch Easter morning and sing "Amazing Grace"--I'm no singer so I asked Siri to play Alan Jackson's version of the song. We sounded pretty well singing together. (Do you think I am going stir crazy due to isolation?)
Yesterday (Easter Sunday) was a dreadful day--cold, windy, and rain, but today (Monday) the sun is bright, but it's still too cold. Farmers are getting anxious to plant corn, but Mother Nature is in charge. Bob always said that the weather would settle down after Easter. I'm gonna' hold him to that. ;-)
We teachers are still busy getting assignments to students who do them online and send them back to us. It's working pretty well, but it's not near as much fun as actually seeing and talking to our students. Hopefully, August will be see us back in the buildings. I think even the students would agree with that.
You will find as you look back upon your life that the moments when you have really lived are the moments when you have done things in the spirit of love.~~Henry Drummond
