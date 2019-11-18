Our church family was sad to hear of the passing of Norleen Dawe Martin. Norleen, her sister Linda, and brother were adopted by Bob and Georgia Dawe of Sparks. The family attended Fanning Community of Christ for many years. The kids were musically talented and Georgia taught Sunday School children's class for many years which contributed much to the life of our church. My prayers are with her family.
We prepared Christmas in a shoebox at church today. The kids love doing this project. They really stuff the boxes full and talk about the child who might get the box. We ran out of boxes, so we'll have to get more next year. Sloane Davis saw a baby doll she thought she needed, so she and mom talked about kindness and sharing. She decided she could wait until Christmas to get hers.
Next Sunday, the 24th is the Community Thanksgiving dinner at Fanning. Turkeys are thawing to be roasted and all the trimmings are being prepared. This is a Thanksgiving dinner for all, so please don't hesitate to join us. There is no charge but I hope you will consider a donation to the Ministerial Alliance of Doniphan County. Bea and Bill Koehler are the chefs, so you know it will be deeeelicious!
Bea Koehler is also letting everyone know that we can bless Angela Christopher's family in various ways. Angela passed away recently and her young family could use our help. You may contact me at (785) 741-1572 or Bea at (785) 850-0057 to see how you can be a blessing to a young family who needs God's children to offer them help. Thank you in advance.
Jacob Smith and Sarah Puckett were united in marriage last Saturday evening by Pastor Tim Champ at the Troy Christian Church. It was a beautiful ceremony with family and friends witnessing a very emotional bride and groom. Jacob recited his vows with tears in his eyes, but Sarah had to calm herself before she could speak. The congregation wasn't sure if she was thinking about it or what. She finally composed herself so she could say her vows. Sarah's 8-year-old son, Westyn, had waited anxiously for her and Jacob to get married. Not because he wanted Jacob as a step-dad but because while the happy couple honeymoons, Westyn get to stay two days with Jared and Katie, two days with Jake and Sarah, and two days with Sherman and Mary. That his idea of wonderful! He loves the Smith family and they--and I--love him.
This weekend on the 23rd, I will attend the wedding of Trevin and Regan at Nortonville. Regan is the youngest daughter of Chris and Trish Gibson. It's supposed to be cold, but the wedding MUST go on. The weather cannot dampen the spirit of a happy event. Then, granddaughter Scotti and Brock Hanf will be married on Dec. 21. Lots of happy events!
I hope the weather cooperates with the upcoming "Snowflake Festival" from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 29. This is a family event, so come as we bring in the beginning of the Christmas Season. Freewill offering for music, food, games, crafts, talking to Santa, and many photo ops are in store. The block between the funeral home and the bank will be roped off for safety. Be there at 5:00 for Santa's arrival and the lighting of the Christmas tree. Santa's mailbox will be there so you can mail your letters to him.
I just heard on St. Joseph News at 10 p.m. of the death of a young man who was a student at Hiawatha High School. I did not know the young man, but it makes my heart hurt to hear of such tragedies. I remember the years our kids were out with friends, and my biggest fear was them being in a serious car accident or their friend(s) being hurt or killed. I prayed all evening for their safety and for the safety of all students who were out. I would wait up until I saw their headlights coming over the hill. I always hoped Bob would not wake up to go the RR before they got in. He would have panicked and wanted to call out the National Guard. How could our best blessings cause us so much stress? They never missed curfew by more than 10 minutes, but those 10 minutes seemed like 10 hours. I was only doing what mothers do--waiting to gather her chicks under her wings. "A heart at peace gives life to the body. . . Proverbs14:30.
"A ship in harbor is safe, but that is not what ships are made for."~~John A Shedd
