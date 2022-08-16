Highland graphic

Donnie, Donnie, Donnie. How much more trouble can you get yourself into? You need to know the rules of our government. You cannot do whatever you want as you have done in your personal business. You tried to throw President Obama under the bus by pointing your finger at him about sending documents to Chicago. Those documents did not go to Obama's home--they went to a secure location in Chicago. Those documents will be placed in Obama's presidential library when it is built. Nothing labeled TOP SECRET or nuclear codes left Obama's White House. Don't cry foul play by the FBI who searched Mar-A-Lago. Americans wanted you to do the right thing on January 6, but you didn't. You don't consult anyone about government issues. And, please, don't encourage your radical groups to use threats and violence when things don't go your way.

Today, Sunday the 14th, was a beautiful day with cooler temperatures and hope for some rain. The ground is really hard with big cracks in it. Some spots of corn are dead, and a rain won't help them. We need one or two more good rains to finish off the growing season.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.