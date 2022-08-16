Donnie, Donnie, Donnie. How much more trouble can you get yourself into? You need to know the rules of our government. You cannot do whatever you want as you have done in your personal business. You tried to throw President Obama under the bus by pointing your finger at him about sending documents to Chicago. Those documents did not go to Obama's home--they went to a secure location in Chicago. Those documents will be placed in Obama's presidential library when it is built. Nothing labeled TOP SECRET or nuclear codes left Obama's White House. Don't cry foul play by the FBI who searched Mar-A-Lago. Americans wanted you to do the right thing on January 6, but you didn't. You don't consult anyone about government issues. And, please, don't encourage your radical groups to use threats and violence when things don't go your way.
Today, Sunday the 14th, was a beautiful day with cooler temperatures and hope for some rain. The ground is really hard with big cracks in it. Some spots of corn are dead, and a rain won't help them. We need one or two more good rains to finish off the growing season.
I got an email from my cousin Nancy Koelliker Dwiggins who lives in Arizona. On August 7th, she said they had a storm go through that gave them golf ball sized hail, gusts up to 70 mph, and 2.10 inches of rain in 40 minutes. She said she had to check her surroundings because she thought she might be back in Kansas. Crazy weather is going on worldwide.
Doniphan Darling's Day Care is up and going in the old elementary building in Highland. I can see and hear the children running and playing outside on the playground equipment. It's a very nice facility and definitely meets a need in our community.
I was unable to attend the surgery fundraiser for Narissa Elrod last Saturday evening at Ernie's. Several people have said it was a big success and will help Narissa with costs while she is in San Francisco, CA, for treatment. Prayers for successful surgery and complete healing to Narissa.
My great-granddaughter, Tori Breazile, attends St. Joe Christian School and has an exciting opportunity coming up. In January 2023, she will be with the band from SJC playing at Carnagey Hall in New York City. The band director applied, and they were accepted. Tori plays the baritone, and she loves it. I think her parents--Chad and Deidra--are planning to go with her. What an honor for a small band.
I have been feeling pretty well, but I have my off days when I feel nauseous and lightheaded. I manage to keep up on doing a little cleaning and keeping up with the laundry. The last two oncologist visits reported my tumor markers were going down. I haven't heard that for quite a while. I thank each of you for your prayers and good wishes.
School days are fast approaching. Some students are excited while others are not. Probably the same is true for the teachers. Hannah, Claire, and Jace took me to lunch at Kirkwood's last Friday. I wanted to get in one more day of visiting with them before they got busy with school and all the activities they are involved in. I hope everyone has a terrific school! Oh, parents--please support the teachers and talk with your student(s) about being kind and respectful to other students and teachers.
I pray each of you have a week full of God's best blessings.
