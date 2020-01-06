From my cousin, Deb Hartley Nelson who grew up in Fairbanks, Alaska, but who now lives in Oakland, CA. ~ Thought I’d give you what will probably be a mind-blowing bit of info for your students about snow days in Fairbanks! (I can’t speak to other school districts because the weather is so vastly different across the state.) When I was a student (in the dark ages) we never had a day of closure due to any amount of snow...but the district rules stated that at -40* it was parent discretion whether to keep their children home. Only once do I remember schools planning to close due to cold...and that was at the end of Christmas break when it was hanging around -50 to -60. (The reason is the cost of bringing the buildings back up to a good temperature for students to be there.) However, the night before school was to open to “warmed” to a balmy 0, so school resumed! As students we were disappointed, I’m sure parents were relieved!
Now, when I was sending my children to school, snow days happened when in the midst of winter temperatures raised, we got rain and the roads were all but impassable because they were like skating rinks and it was way too dangerous for students to stand by the roads to wait for buses, let alone buses being out on the grease slick roads! The other reason for closing schools during that time was due to prolonged cold temps where the ice fog got so thick and widespread that the extreme danger situation existed....again, standing by the roadsides was unwise and driving through the fog was tricky as well as adding to the fog/pollution problem by adding more vehicles to the mix. That being said, though students were not required to be at school (technically they were closed) the school building was open with a very skeletal crew for students that showed up and had no way to get back home, i.e. parents that didn’t get the word of school closure and dropped off their student(s). Those students need to be protected from the elements.
Anyway, all more info than you probably want! Fortunately for the Fairbanks area, their winters are not as cold as they used to be....yes, they recently had a deep cold spell, most of their winter is not that cold. But they do have unique conditions to deal with! I’m glad you have the memories of having been there at -41! But you probably don’t feel the need to repeat the experience! I know I’m more than happy to be away from that type of winter!! I pray for their safety....from afar!
Aunt Betty and Uncle Henry raised their six children in Fairbanks. They have both passed and the only child of theirs who still lives in Fairbanks is their youngest daughter Renee. Ralph and Renee Pike's children live in Fairbanks, as well. (I think Renee's children still live in Alaska.) I have visited Fairbanks several times and am absolutely infatuated with its beauty. Everyone should have visiting Alaska on their bucket list.
I would also suggest putting Australia on your bucket list. It will probably be a couple years before the regrowth returns and brings back the beauty of Australia. The fires that are ravaging Australia breaks my heart. The animals that have died and the homes that have been destroyed are beyond belief. I was with a group that walked through a park where kangaroos and koala bears were free to roam. The fence lines for cows, horses, etc. are hedge rows - not wire fences - so those fence lines will take several years to regrow, too. Australians take such good care of their animals - canvas capes are put on livestock in rainy seasons to protect them. American firemen are on their way to help control/stop the wildfires. My prayers are with every firefighter.
Students are gearing up to return to school this week--so are we teachers. It was a nice long break, and Mother Nature isn't giving us any chance of snow days. I may be speaking too early, but we have had spring-like weather for several weeks. Old Man Winter may be lurking around the corner though.
Granddaughter Scotti Ann teaches second grade at Hiawatha Elementary. Before winter break, she told her students that when they return to school they'll have to call her Mrs. Hanf not Miss Twombly. Scotti said several students said, "I don't like that name." It will take a while, but they'll master "Hanf" before too long.
USD 111 School District (Doniphan West) celebrated a late holiday party at Kirkwood & Co.Bar & Grill at 5 p.m. on Jan. 2. It is a roomy and beautiful facility and the food was delicious. I think their official opening is Jan. 7. They will be serving lunch and dinner daily, and I think they said they will occasionally have a Sunday lunch buffet. I hope you can check it out soon - you'll be pleased.
Many of my readers will remember my great-uncle Bennie Tracy who people hired to plow up their gardens every spring. He also did other jobs with his little Ford tractor and plow. Well, the nut doesn't fall far from the tree - my brother Jere Tracy is now offering the same service. He has a older Ford tractor with a two-bottom plow which will quickly prepare your garden site. You can contact him on Messenger - just type Jere Tracy and send him a message. You may contact me also and I'll have him phone you. When Jere was really young, probably 8 or younger, Dad had a Ford tractor that Jere drove on the farm during his growning up years.
Disney Cruise ship, Dream, was the setting for the annual Herring Family Reunion this year. The ship left Nov. 22, from Port Canaveral, Fla., with stops at Nassau and the Disney Island, Castaway Key, and returned Nov. 25. In addition to beach fun, the group enjoyed several live broadway-type shows, recent Disney movies, and quiz contests (younger family members), just a few of the many activities. A highlight was Pirate Night, when diners were encouraged to come to dinner dressed in pirate attire. Everyone enjoyed the special fireworks display; Disney is the only cruise line that is allowed to shoot fireworks from the ship. Family members who attended were Quent and Sherry Herring, Jacksonville, Fla.; Jeff, Jeni, Kate and Becca Jacobs, Fleming Island, Fla; Daniel, Staci and Harrison Smith, Albany, Ga.; Jim and Jackie Watts, Highland; Aaron, Jana, Davin, Savannah, Myles and Pierce Coil, Mankato; Bryan, Katie, Madi and Gabi Heinrich, Manhattan; Ted, Melissa, Rilee and Kortnee Van Donge, Holton; Don and Sonja Scott, San Antonio, Texas; and Alan and Aiden Scott, Selma, Texas.
Jan. 7 is cousin Jim Windmeyer's birthday. It's also the day of Bob's passing in 2019. To say our family misses him is an understatement. From that day forward is the first time I have lived alone. It has been a big adjustment, but I was not given a choice. I am thankful my kids live close, but I try not to bother them too often. It will be good to get back to school to get me out and give me a purpose every day. 2019 was a difficult year for our family, but we have hope that 2020 will be full of blessings for everyone!
