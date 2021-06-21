Don't forget to donate to the "Fireworks Fund" at Highland Bank or give your donation to Roger Gormley. Your donation of money makes for a greater fireworks display on July 3 at the conclusion of the day's festivities. Thanks in advance for contributing.
The benefit for Harry Smith was fun and well-attended. Many thanks for those who organized the event and to all who participated. Harry had to have a leg amputated below the knee due to diabetes. Highland is happy to have Ernie's open again, thanks to Harry.
PRIDE thanks all who participated in last Saturday's garage sales and the bake sale. It was a hot day, but hopefully lots of treasures were found by shoppers.
Sherman and Mary Jane hosted Father's Day lunch for Josh, Selena, & Bob Smith, Jake, Sarah, Westyn, & Stockton Smith, Jared, Katie, and Callie Meng, Paul, Jodi, Hannah, Claire & Jace Twombly, the Jeff Drake family, and me. Paul's smoked pulled pork and beef was yummy, as usual. The afternoon was spent swimming and visiting.
Scott's family spent Father's Day at the lake where they all enjoyed Scott's cooking and spending time on the water. Michael and Judy were in Valentine, NB, over the weekend. Michael spent Father's Day enjoying his first love--competing at a rodeo in calf roping. Judy sent videos and Michael looked really good. He's in an older league now, but he's still competing.
Troy's little league came to Highland last Wednesday evening and defeated our team. Westyn played a good game and was proud to tell me about Highland's defeat.
Don't forget the Koelliker Reunion on July 3 at White Cloud Legion Hall. A catered roast beef dinner will be served at noon. The White Cloud School House will be open for visiting in the afternoon. Bring photos and memorabilia to share.
Three grand essentials to happiness in this life are something to do, something to love, and something to hope for.~~Joseph Addison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.