I am writing this on a beautiful November Sunday evening. Lots of sunshine and a gentle breeze made for an autumn day to be out and about. This afternoon, lots of family members attended a bridal shower for Sandy Bangert, bride-elect of Seth Twombly. It was good to see family we haven't seen for a while and to visit with them. Sandy received lots of beautiful and useful gifts for their home. Sandy and Seth will be married Dec. 18 in Rulo, Neb. Cam, Seth's brother, proposed to Lexi a month ago, so another marriage is on the horizon.
I neglected to put the full names of JoAnn Ruhnke Petersen and Thelma Hunsaker Wyrick in the article about the 1959 class reunion of Highland High School. Don Petersen is an honorary member of this class. They celebrated 62 years as graduated Bluestreaks.
A couple week ago, as I was coming back to the house after getting the mail, my legs (while coming down the incline) picked up speed and I could not stop running. I tripped and my head banged onto the side of my house. As I was getting up (thankfully I could) I noticed lots of blood running from my forehead. I used the mail to catch the blood and made my way into the bathroom. After a cold compress, I phoned good-friend, Cheril McKay to come get me to take me up town to the doctor. The doctor looked at the wound and told me I'd have to go to the ER. Daughter-in-law Jodi was on call, so she got to sew me up. Nineteen stitches were put in my forehead near my hairline--you could see my skull in the wound. Today, the wound is almost invisible with just a very small scar left. Judy drove me home and stayed until Scott came to spend the night with me. I am grateful I wasn't knocked out or that I didn't knock out a few teeth. Mary Jane pampered me with some chicken and noodles and some chicken and dumplings--comfort food.
Lil and Ruth Twombly brought their nieces and nephews to Trick or Treat me on Halloween afternoon. They were all so cute in their costumes and as they came into my house the all gave me a small sack of treats. They were being taught to share as well as to receive. As they left I gave each of them a Li'l Cutie tangerine. They all piled into Lil's wagon that she was pulling with her golf cart, making their way to Helen Gilmore's house.
Don't forget about the Snowflake Festival held on Main Street the Friday after Thanksgiving Day. A wonderful evening of fun, games, and treats will be in store for every child who attends. The library will be open for hot chocolate and reading Christmas stories. All families are welcome.
Let us truly honor and thank all veterans of every war who fought for our freedom. There are 21 million veterans in the USA. God bless them every one.
