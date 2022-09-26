What's not to love about autumn in northeast Kansas? The wonderful cooler weather and the abundance of pumpkins, gourds, and mums decorate many yards and homes. The colors are so warm and inviting, but not my yard. I am too weak to do those kinds of things anymore.
If you have a chance, drive by the home of Bill and Debbie Hunsaker on Main Street. They have their Halloween decorations in place, and they are so cute. The witches remind me of the opening scene of Macbeth where the witches are standing around a cauldron asking, "When shall we meet again?" The Hunsakers always decorate for the season, and it's always fun and enjoyable.
The harvest is in full swing and most report good yields. With the sunny weather, farmers are putting in long hours as are the truckers because the elevators stay open longer hours. A few showers have given the farmers a little time to rest. My boys are really busy, so I don't see them very often, but they will enjoy a long winter's rest.
After church, I went to Sherman's and Mary Jane's home to celebrate Selena's birthday. Whenever we're celebrating a birthday, the grandkids get a piece of cake with a candle. Each of them gets to blow out their candles along with the one celebrating his/her birthday. They think it's great fun and Gramma Mary accommodates them each time.
Sunday was "Celebrating Daughter's Day" and I celebrate my daughter every day. Mary is so helpful to me and to her family. I think that's why she chose to become a RN. She is always helping someone in spite of being super busy with other things. Every mother needs to have a daughter like Mary Jane.
I continue to feel blessed for the prayers, cards, and phone calls regarding how I am doing. My treatments are going well, and my biggest side effect is being tired. I am still able to do what I need to do and not worry about the rest. Others in our community have serious cancer diagnoses, too. It's a dreadful disease, that I pray for a cure every day.
A belated "Happy Birthday" to my grandson Cameron Twombly on the 25th. Cam and Lexi were recently married in Ireland and reported a fun and wonderful time. Cam is a supervisor at Wilbur-Ellis in St. Joe and Lexi is a chemist there. Wedding blessings to them.
Have a wonderful week and enjoy the autumn beauty that surrounds us.
