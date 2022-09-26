Highland graphic

What's not to love about autumn in northeast Kansas? The wonderful cooler weather and the abundance of pumpkins, gourds, and mums decorate many yards and homes. The colors are so warm and inviting, but not my yard. I am too weak to do those kinds of things anymore.

If you have a chance, drive by the home of Bill and Debbie Hunsaker on Main Street. They have their Halloween decorations in place, and they are so cute. The witches remind me of the opening scene of Macbeth where the witches are standing around a cauldron asking, "When shall we meet again?" The Hunsakers always decorate for the season, and it's always fun and enjoyable.

