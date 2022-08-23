Highland graphic

Last Saturday, the lives of two former Highland men were remembered in a Celebration of Life Service. Johnnie Ellis' celebration was held at the funeral home in Highland, while Don's was held at Fanning Community of Christ. My sympathy is with both families at the loss of their loved one.

Our family got a surprise last Monday (15th) when grandson Luke Twombly and his fiancée Piper were married at the courthouse in St. Joseph. They had talked about doing that for some time, so things just fell into place on the 15th. I love them dearly and wish them the best of everything.

