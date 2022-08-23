Last Saturday, the lives of two former Highland men were remembered in a Celebration of Life Service. Johnnie Ellis' celebration was held at the funeral home in Highland, while Don's was held at Fanning Community of Christ. My sympathy is with both families at the loss of their loved one.
Our family got a surprise last Monday (15th) when grandson Luke Twombly and his fiancée Piper were married at the courthouse in St. Joseph. They had talked about doing that for some time, so things just fell into place on the 15th. I love them dearly and wish them the best of everything.
We were supposed to celebrate the second birthday of little Miss Callee Meng on the 21st at the home of Grandma Mary Jane and Grampa Sherman Smith. But Callee woke up sick that morning so we couldn't celebrate. I'm glad she's too young to realize what she missed. However, I could celebrate sweet baby girl every day.
Son Paul stopped by last Saturday to invite me to lunch at Kirkwood & Co. Of course, I went. Good company and good food can't be passed up. Then brother Jere Tracy phoned to invite me to dinner at Kirkwood's. I was still full from lunch, so I had to decline. He stopped by later and we had a good visit.
Paul said that they finally got their swimming pool ready for a swim. The pool liner was delayed coming in, so they missed the hot summer days of enjoying the pool. When the pool was filled with water it was cold, but the kids jumped in to initiate it. They invited some school friends out for a cold swim Saturday evening. Paul grilled for them, and fun was had by all.
Well, things they are a changin' on Main Street in Highland, KS. I will just relate to you what I have heard. A sheriff's sale was held last weekend on several of the buildings that were in deplorable condition. What I understand is that everything from Highland Bank west to the old post office will be demolished. I hate to see Ernie's go because it's such an icon in our little town. Someone said that the City Council hopes to bring a Dollar General to that location. Don't take this for fact--that's just what I've been told. We'll soon find out, I guess. I'll keep you posted.
Happy 11th birthday on August 25 to grandson Jace Paul Twombly! Happy birthday to Jace's Grampa Jerry Pape on that day, too.
I hope all the students, teachers, and all personnel have gotten off to a great school year. I miss being in the classroom, but I am thankful for the almost 20 years I had that privilege.
In the song lyrics of Tim McGraw, "Always be humble and kind." Have a blessed week!
