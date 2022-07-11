Several people have recently told me that they have stopped watching the news. Granted there is too much violence and sadness in the world, but I would rather be informed, even if the news isn't 100% accurate. I watch several stations, and they all confirm the same stories.
One very disturbing report that I can't get my head around is the killing of Jaylen Walker. He was a young black man who was pulled over by police because his car had a broken taillight or something to that effect. He jumped out of his car and ran--which he should not have done. But, then eight police officers pursued him, firing their guns at him. Walker was killed with 60 bullet wounds to his body. Why? They had his car. They knew who he was. They could have found him and arrested him later. Walker had a gun in his car, but he didn't use it. No one has said why he ran, but to be chased by eight police officers constantly firing their guns is wrong no matter how you look at it. No wonder black men do not trust police officers. It's a sad commentary about law enforcement in our nation.
I have also been watching the committee hearings about the January 6, 2021, riot on our nation's Capital. Several people (all Republicans) have testified about how angry Trump got when he was told there was no evidence that the 2020 presidential election had been rigged. He happened to be eating lunch in the Oval Office at the time. He became angry and threw his lunch at the wall. Testimony said catsup was running down the wall, the plate was shattered, and food was all over the floor. He was probably eating his favorite meal--a Big Mac and fries with lots of catsup. He has stated that he loves MacDonald's. A two-year-old temper tantrum who hates the word, "No!"
I hope everyone had a wonderful July 4th celebration with family and friends. It was a long weekend for Highland as we celebrate on July 2nd. It was a rainy morning, so the parade was postponed for an hour. The rain had stopped by then, and a large number of parade participants lined up at the high school. I rode in the parade with Sherman and Mary Jane in their 1960 Edsel. That is a big car! There's so much room inside and the trunk is massive. It seemed like the car was half-a-block long. My first time being in a parade is now marked off my bucket list.
I spent the afternoon of July 3 with Michael's and Judy's family. Deidra, Chad, Tori, Max, Hali, and Cami Breazile and some of Chad's family came from St. Joe and Travis Twombly came from Nebraska City. Chad did the grilling--a little bit of everything to please everyone. The ladies added salads and desserts, then the kids jumped in the pool for the afternoon. Of course, fireworks rounded out the day. Fun, food, and fellowship made for a great celebration.
Deidra and kids made a cake for PaPa's (Michael) celebration of his 58th birthday on July 7. We all enjoyed pizza before cutting the red-velvet cake. Of course, the kids jumped in the pool again before heading home.
I received a message and video from Tracy, Mika, and girls recently from their home in Hiroshima, Japan. Technology is wonderful for staying connected to those far away. Mari attends an international school, and her teacher is from Kansas. She really likes the school and her teacher as they teach a lot more in English than her previous school. Maira attends preschool and it has brought her out of her shyness. She sings and dances with the best of them. We miss them all so much, but they are doing well. Hopefully, they can visit us before long.
Our area has been blessed with rains last week. I think we had 5" or so over several days. There were some instances of flash flooding in some areas. The corn and soybean fields are just beautiful, and the sweet corn is ready in some places. Let's hope the rains continue to come during the rest of July and into August. What a blessing that would be.
I did not have a cancer treatment this week, so I have been feeling pretty well. I have one on Thursday (14th) and by Sunday I will be feeling some side effects like extreme tiredness and nausea. It usually goes away by Tuesday--I'm just thankful it's not worse than it is. Thanks to all of you for your thoughts and prayers for me and others in our community with cancer.
Daughter Mary Jane will celebrate her birthday on July 13, as will Connie Ruhnke and Jason Taylor. Happy birthday wishes to all!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.