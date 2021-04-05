My family was heartbroken last Friday afternoon when we heard of the death of David Bruns. David and my son Scott were in the same class at Highland schools and were great friends. David spent a lot of time at our home during those years and it felt as if he was a part of our family. My deepest sympathy is with David's mother Doris, his brother Danny, and his sister Wendy Simmons. May God's Holy Spirit bring you peace and comfort in the days ahead.
Easter Sunday in northeast Kansas could not have been more beautiful. It was a wee bit windy, but being outside for hunting eggs and playing games was perfect. Mary Jane and Sherman hosted our family with a delicious ham dinner with all the trimmings. We missed having Jake, Sarah, Westyn, and Stockton with us, but everyone else was there. Mary had a houseful of chatter and laughter during that afternoon. I was glad the guys took time out of the field to be together. We haven't had much family time since COVID grounded us all. Hopefully everyone is doing their part in order to get COVID picked to the curb.
My oncologist didn't want me to get the COVID vaccination for a while, but last Thursday he told me I could get it. So, I am skipping my chemo treatment on Thursday to get the shot(s). I am hoping I don't have a bad reaction, but I'll deal with it if I do. Let's keep doing social distancing, masking up, and getting the vaccine shot. Life is not as much fun when we have so many restrictions.
Saturday, April 3, Chad and Deidra hosted great-grandson Max's 7th birthday party. It was a KC Chiefs themed party, so the all the boys played football in the yard. Their attention turned to chasing one another after the gifts were opened, and that got a little noisy. Andrew McCauley was an invited friend from when the boys attended pre-school together at DWest. A special gift Max received from his parents is to attend a football day camp with Tyreek Hill in June. Max is a big fan of the Chiefs--I think his parents are, too.
Brother Jere Tracy recently returned from Lake Havasu, AZ. He went to meet his new grandson Wyatt Tracy Bayless who was born to daughter Julie and husband Shaun Bayless. It was difficult for Jere to return to Kansas once he met Wyatt. Jere told me he'll probably visit AZ more often than he has been. As a gramma, I understand. I told him we need to get the Bayless family to visit KS. Jere said he is working on that.
"Some people will never like you because your spirit irritates their demons." ~~ D. Washington
