The storms, heat, and humidity are not pleasant for many of us, but our crops and gardens are flourishing. Last Wednesday evening a storm came up that I thought might rip out all my trees. They are still standing, but lots of small limbs were scattered about the yard the next morning. I was going out to put them in one pile, then I remembered the optometrist told me not to bend over to pick up things. But, when I came home from getting my medication, the limbs were gone. Either Scott or John Paul picked them up and hauled them off. I am surrounded by good people and I hope they realize how much I appreciate each of them.
My last cataract surgery went well on June 1, so, after my check-up tomorrow, I hope I have no more restrictions. It's amazing how much brighter colors appear now and how much easier it is to read without clouds covering my eyes.
Our church members met at a Zoom meeting this evening and it was so good to "see" everyone again. I haven't seen or heard from most of them since March 15. We shared joys and concerns and decided we don't know when we will gather on Sunday mornings again. Tom Bond gave us an update on his son Chris' cancer treatment. Chris will receive his fourth chemo treatment on Tuesday and is doing pretty well. Chris is a little weaker, of course, but he helped mow their lawn last week. Chris' son, Eli who is a sophomore, is playing on the American Legion Team in Kearney, Neb., so Chris looks forward to watching him play. Prayers for Chris are welcomed. Pete Bond and family have built a new house in Wamego, KS, and recently moved in. Jane Ann's boys are involved in baseball and Grampa Tom goes to St. Joe to help Jane and Justin shuffling the boys to practice and games. Little Sis Molly will be at a lot of baseball games this summer.
Celebration of Life Services were at 10 a.m. June 4 for Vernon Carter. Several years ago, Mark Kathryn Carter Clarady moved her parents to Derby, Kan., so they would be near her. Kathryn, Mary's mother, passed September 2019. Vernon was a student of the scriptures and history - he was a walking encyclopedia. He and Kathryn were kind, faithful, and loving to their community and their church. We value the legacy they left behind.
During all of my alone time of isolation, my mind thinks on things and I try to reason them out. During this last week of riots I am thankful no guns were used to "calm" the rioters. That got me to thinking about the Second Amendment and how it's interpreted to defend a person's right to own a gun. I agree 100% owning a gun is a right for all Americans. But, this is where my thinking goes this way and that. "A well regulated Militia being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." Do you think the writers of the 2nd Amendment were prophets? They knew that guns were vital to protect and defend their property and families. But, do you think they could envision the weapons of today? What would they think of seeing military weapons in our homes and on our streets today? The ability to kill dozens of innocent school children or the killing of people attending church would not be their intention of the 2nd Amendment. They would be aghast to have the amendment defended so they could own military weapons. Militia is defined as a military force that is raised from the civil population to supplement a regular army in an emergency. That definition of militia is far from today's defense of danger. So, take a good look at the Second Amendment and don't try to convince me that today's guns are included in the amendment. Keep your rifles to protect and defend, but give the other weapons to the military.
This is a quote from an unknown 46-year-old: I've learned that if a child is not getting love and attention at home, he will find it somewhere which may lead him to unhealthy activities.
Have a blessed week, share a smile, pray for those in sorrow, help someone in need, pray for an antibiotic for CoVID-19. Be safe and don't be embarrassed to wear a face mask.
